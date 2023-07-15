Eagles Considered No. 1 Landing Spot For ‘Missing Piece’ Playmaker

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an ideal landing spot for a Pro Bowl running back.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Garret Podell, the Eagles should be considered the “top” landing spot for disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The 25-year-old is currently seeking a long-term deal with the Raiders after Las Vegas offered the $10.1 million franchise tag to Jacobs during the offseason. Jacobs is technically not under contract because he did not sign the franchise tag.

If the Raiders decide to rescind the tag — which would make Jacobs a free agent — or Las Vegas decides to trade him, Podell argues that the Eagles would benefit from Jacobs’ physical presence. Furthermore, Podell uses D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny’s recent injury histories as a reason why Philadelphia would receive an upgrade by adding Jacobs.

“New offseason additions D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny have shown to be injury liabilities at higher carry volumes in their careers,” writes Podell. “Philly would be getting an every-down battering ram in Jacobs, who had at least 20 carries in nine games last year. Jacobs, who caught 53 passes in 2022, could also serve as a viable option for Jalen Hurts in the passing game.”

Josh Jacobs Would Represent Upgrade at RB for Eagles

It’s no secret that Jacobs is a better running back — if not the best runner in the NFL — than Swift and Penny. Jacobs is coming off of his best season to date, leading the league in rushing yards (1,653), rushing first downs (93), tackles avoided (103) and rushing grade (91.9), according to Pro Football Focus.

Jacobs is also one of the better pass-catching options out of the backfield in the NFL, ranking 10th among all running backs with 53 receptions. While Swift also excels out of the backfield — 48 receptions in 14 games last season — Penny has never been a viable receiving option, posting a total of 27 receptions during his five-year career.

However, injuries have played a role in both players’ careers, especially in the case of Penny. The former first-round draft pick has struggled to stay on the field, appearing in just 18 of his 50 career games.

Why Eagles Won’t Make Move for Josh Jacobs

While the Eagles have very little financial commitment to Swift — one year remaining at $1.8 million — and Penny — who could be cut for a dead cap hit of just $600,000 — the fit is questionable because Philadelphia is already stacked at running back. Swift played a key role as one of the Detroit Lions‘ top two running backs over the past two seasons, while Penny served as the Seahawks’ starting running back over the past two years. Both running backs are expected to compete for the starting running back position, if not serve in a dual-committee system.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia also returns key holdovers such as Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

Part of the reason the Eagles allowed Miles Sanders to walk in free agency was the emergence of Gainwell during the playoffs. The 24-year-old running back led Philadelphia with 187 yards rushing in the postseason and actually matched Sanders with seven carries in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Scott has been a member of the Eagles’ roster since the 2018 season.

While there’s little doubt Jacobs would fit in seamlessly with Jalen Hurts considering the Eagles’ run-heavy approach, it makes little sense considering how bloated their depth at running back currently is.

Considering the Eagles turned down the idea of signing Sanders to a big-money deal — he signed with the Carolina Panthers for four years, $25 million — it’s hard to envision Philadelphia going all-in with Jacobs as he seeks a big deal.