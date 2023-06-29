Eagles Urged to Upgrade by Signing 3-Time Super Bowl Champion

The Philadelphia Eagles could be looking at a possible upgrade on the free agency market.

As proposed by Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, the Eagles should consider signing free agent veteran safety Duron Harmon. Spielberger explains that since Philadelphia doesn’t have any pressing contract extensions with current veterans, adding depth and experience at a key position such as safety is something that they should address.

Spielberger cites the Eagles’ lack of veteran experience on the back end of their secondary as a reason why they should sign the 32-year-old safety.

“Harmon has logged more than 1,000 snaps in three consecutive seasons and provides a reliable presence on the back end at free safety,” writes Spielberger. “Philadelphia’s current position group is largely made up of younger, inexperienced players.”

Duron Harmon Has Missed Just 1 Start Since the 2020 Season

The 10-year veteran is best known for his seven-year tenure with the New England Patriots (2013-2019), where he won three Super Bowls. While he saw mostly time as a backup in New England — he started just 29 games for the Patriots — he has gained starting experience in recent years since departing New England. Harmon started 16 games for the Detroit Lions during the 2020 season, 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2021 season and 16 games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Long story short, Harmon has made up for his lack of starting experience during the first seven years of his career by starting every game — except for one — over the past three seasons.

Why the Eagles Should Consider Signing Duron Harmon

As Spielberger notes, Harmon was one of the better starting safeties in the NFL last season. His veteran presence could aid the safety group, which features two inexperienced safeties in K’Von Wallace and Reed Blankenship and a third-round rookie in Sydney Brown. Wallace and Blankenship have started a combined 11 games during their careers.

“Harmon earned a 77.6 coverage grade in 2022 with multiple interceptions for the sixth year in a row to go along with a career-high 67 tackles and 11 defensive stops,” writes Spielberger. “After a very strong draft that also addressed positional needs, there are effectively no holes on this Eagles roster. Depth at tight end or wide receiver were areas to consider here earlier in the offseason, but Philadelphia went ahead and added free agents Olamide Zaccheaus and Dan Arnold.”

According to PFF, Harmon posted a 72.3 defensive grade and 77.6 grade in coverage last season. Among safeties (with at least 100 snaps), he ranked 32nd in defensive grade and 14th in coverage grade.

During his 2022 season with the Raiders, Harmon posted a career-high 86 tackles — ranking second on the team — and chimed in two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

According to Spotrac, Harmon’s market value is just $2.9 million per year. The Eagles are devoting less than $7 million combined to their five safeties — Wallace, Blankenship, Brown, Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans.

Considering they’re looking to replace two high-quality starting safeties in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps — both of whom signed pricey free agent deals in the offseason — Philadelphia may want to consider signing Harmon to add a reliable hand to their inexperienced group of safeties.