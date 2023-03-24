Eagles Upgrade by Signing Rival’s Former Starter: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have found a potential upgrade.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal. Edmunds had served as a starter for the Steelers since his rookie season in 2018.

“The #Eagles are signing former #Steelers first-round S Terrell Edmunds, sources say, their second safety added in the last week after allowing CJ Gardner-Johnson to head to Detroit,” says Rapoport. “He gets a 1-year deal.”

Edmunds released a goodbye message to the Steelers upon his signing with the Eagles.

“Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality! You will forever be apart of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off.”

Why the Eagles Are Signing Terrell Edmunds

The move comes shortly after Philadelphia lost their starting safeties, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, in free agency. Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Detroit Lions, while Epps signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Edmunds has never been considered a star, he’s been an extreme durable and consistent starter since entering the league five years prior. Edmunds has started 75 of his 79 appearances while never missing more than two games in a single season.

As Jeff Hartman of SB Nation details, Edmunds has been a “steady” starter despite never being a splashy playmaker.

“Edmunds, who was the Steelers top draft pick in 2018, has had a very steady career in Pittsburgh,” says Hartman. “While he hasn’t even had the knack for the splash play, in any capacity, which many associate with a first round pick, he absolutely has been extremely effective and reliable during his tenure with the team.”

As noted by SB Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton, Edmunds is actually an upgrade over Gardner-Johnson. According to Pro Football Focus, Edmunds posted a 69.1 defensive grade last season in comparison to Gardner-Johnson’s 63.9 defensive grade.

“Edmunds ranked 38th out of 93 safeties graded by Pro Football Focus last season (minimum 20% snaps),” says Gowton. “That’s actually 13 spots higher than where the aforementioned CJGJ finished.”

In 79 career appearances, Edmunds has 410 tackles, five sacks, nine quarterback hits and five interceptions.

Eagles Sign Lane Johnson to Contract Extension

The Eagles are signing tackle Lane Johnson to a contract extension.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, Philadelphia is signing the four-time Pro Bowler to a one-year, $33.445 million — with $30 million guaranteed — contract extension.

“Eagles are giving All-Pro RT Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed, per source. He’s now under contract through 2026,” said Schefter. “Johnson hasn’t surrendered a sack the past two seasons, even playing last postseason with a torn adductor.”

The move actually reduces Johnson’s cap number from over $24 million — the highest on the team — to $14.8 million for the 2023 season.

Via Dave Spadaro of the Eagles’ official website:

“My whole goal is to retire an Eagle,” Johnson said, according to the Eagles’ website. “That’s what I’m going to do. I’m just excited to be here, be as fortunate as I am to be with one team for as long as I have. I love this game, and more importantly, I love the people and the coaches that I’m with every day and that’s why I love the game so much.”