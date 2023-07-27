Eagles Urged to Trade for 24-Year-Old ‘Major Weapon’

The Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a trade involving Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Eagles “must pursue” a trade involving Willis, the former highly-hyped draft pick of the Titans. Although Willis spent some time as the starting quarterback for Tennessee last season as a rookie, he’s quickly fallen out of favor as he projects to be the third-string quarterback following the selection of Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft and the return of Ryan Tannehill as the starting quarterback.

Eagles Could Use Malik Willis in RPO Offense

Knox argues that Willis — who is more of a developmental option at this point — could fit in perfectly as a “great project” considering the Eagles’ run-heavy scheme in their RPO offense.

“Willis would also be a great project to nurture behind Philadelphia Eagles starter Jalen Hurts since his skill set would mesh with what Philadelphia likes to do offensively,” writes Knox.

It’s no secret that among the top-ranked quarterbacks entering the 2022 NFL Draft, Willis was considered the best athlete. His freakish athleticism and strong arm led some draft experts projecting him to be selected in the first round. However, he ended up dropping all the way to the third round; although he was still the second quarterback selected in the draft.

The Eagles’ reliance on dual-threat quarterbacks could serve Willis well. Jalen Hurts is the cemented franchise quarterback after inking a $255 million contract and Marcus Mariota is the backup after signing a free agent deal with Philadelphia. Hurts ranked fourth in the NFL among all quarterbacks in rushing yards while Mariota ranked sixth.

Outside of the fact that there would be no expectations if Willis were to land in Philly — he would be the third-string quarterback — he would benefit from being used as a gadget player and being utilized in the shotgun, RPO-based offense where it makes easier for him to make reads.

In eight games and three starts last season, Willis went 1-2 as the starting quarterback while completing just 50.8% of his pass attempts. He threw zero touchdowns against three interceptions for just 4.5 yards per pass attempt and a 42.8 passer rating. However, he did show off his running ability while running for 123 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per attempt.

Among all quarterbacks with at least 61 passing attempts last season, Willis posted the second-worst offensive grade and second-worst passing grade, according to Pro Football Focus. In other words, Willis only graded higher than the Arizona Cardinals‘ Trace McSorley last season.

Malik Willis Would Be ‘Big Project’ For Eagles

As Nate Tice of Bleacher Report’s scouting department wrote leading into the draft, Willis is a “big project” for any NFL team. The same holds true a year later after Willis’ athleticism was on display during his brief action with the Titans. However, his limitations when it comes to passing the football and making reads was also obvious last season.

“Willis is more of a toolsy player than a viable starting NFL quarterback at this point in time,” Tice wrote. “He will be a big project for whichever NFL team selects him—albeit a fun project.”

The Eagles’ current backups behind Hurts and Mariota are Ian Book and rookie Tanner McKee. Both quarterbacks might be more polished as passers, but they don’t fit the offense the way that Willis could.

Philadelphia is well-known for their penchant for trades in training camp — 17 since general manager Howie Roseman took over, according to CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr — and this one involving Willis could pay dividends as soon as this season.

While Willis may not be ready as a passer, he could be used for run-heavy concepts and could be used as an occasional passer the way the New Orleans Saints utilize Taysom Hill.