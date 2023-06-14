Notable Eagles Veteran Could Be ‘in Jeopardy’ of Being Cut: Analyst

A notable Philadelphia Eagles free agent signing could be in danger of being cut, according to one analyst.

As suggested by Delaware News Journal’s Martin Frank, Eagles running back Rashaad Penny could be a cut candidate due to Philadelphia’s bloated running back depth chart. Frank proposes that if running back Trey Sermon makes the 53-man roster, that could make Penny — a free agent signing — the odd man out.

“If Sermon makes the roster, it most likely means that either Scott or Penny won’t,” writes Frank. “Penny hasn’t played more than 10 games in a season since his rookie year in 2017, and he played in only five games for Seattle last season after breaking his leg.”

Why Rashaad Penny Could Be Expendable

Penny was a notable signing by the Eagles back in March. In fact, prior to the draft day trade acquisition of former Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, Penny was the projected starter at running back for Philadelphia.

However, Swift now projects to be that guy, which makes Penny’s role questionable. While the Eagles could always go with a running back by committee approach with Swift and Penny, Philadelphia also has other running backs returning — Sermon, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell — that could end up making Penny expendable.

It’s worth noting that Penny’s one-year deal is of little cost to the Eagles. In fact, he’s signed under a one-year, $1.35 million contact. However, he could be cut with a dead money cap figure of $600,00. In other words, while Penny is the most high-profile running back on the roster not named Swift, his roster spot is far from guaranteed.

As Frank notes, Penny has had issues staying healthy. It’s a major reason why the Seattle Seahawks allowed him to walk in free agency, opting to move forward with second-year starter Kenneth Walker III. When healthy, Penny is statistically the most efficient running back in the league, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career. If Penny had enough carries to qualify for the career leaderboard, he would lead running backs in the all-time category for yards per carry.

However, he’s coming off of a broken fibula injury that limited him to just five games last season. Furthermore, he’s failed to play more than 10 games in a single season over the past four years.

Eagles’ Running Back Depth Chart May Push Rashaad Penny Out

As Frank mentions, one of the Eagles’ returning running backs — Gainwell — played a prominent role in the postseason last year. In fact, Gainwell was statistically more productive than former Philadelphia starting running back Miles Sanders in the playoffs. Gainwell carried the ball 33 times for 181 yards and one touchdown while Sanders carried the ball 35 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

“Gainwell was the Eagles’ fifth-round pick in 2021, who saw his workload, both as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, increase late last season and throughout the playoffs,” writes Frank.

If Sermon — who appeared in just two games with the Eagles last season — manages to make the roster, it’s highly unlikely Philadelphia keeps Penny around as a fifth running back.