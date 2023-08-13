Eagles Veteran out for Season After Suffering Severe Injury: Report

Philadelphia Eagles veteran linebacker Shaun Bradley is out for the season.

As reported by ESPN’s Tim McManus on Sunday, August 13, Bradley will be out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered during the team’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley will miss the remainder of the season after tearing an Achilles in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN,” writes McManus.

The 26-year-old Bradley confirmed the news during a post on Instagram.

“Not how I wanted the season to end for me,” said Bradley. “But I believe that God truly does give his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I’ve been beating the odds my entire life.”

Bradley suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Eagles’ 20-19 preseason loss to the Ravens. The injury occurred during punt coverage, as McManus explains

“The injury occurred during the third quarter of a 20-19 Eagles loss, as Bradley went to the ground while on punt coverage,” writes McManus. “Teammates surrounded Bradley to wish him well before he was carted inside.”

Bradley initially joined Philadelphia as a sixth-round draft pick back in 2020. Since joining the Eagles, Bradley has mostly served as a special teams contributor, racking up 45 tackles over the past three seasons. Bradley appeared in 80% of the special teams snaps in games he appeared in during the 2022 season, 71% of the snaps during the 2021 season and 68% of the snaps during his rookie season.

With Bradley out of the equation, the Eagles’ depth at linebacker is now thinner. Nakobe Dean is projected to be the starting middle linebacker, with the recently signed Myles Jack as the primary backup. Philadelphia has also been splitting first-team reps between Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss for the starting weak-side linebacker position, with recently signed veteran Zach Cunningham also on the roster.

Assuming Elliss loses out on the starting job, he could continue to play a major role on special teams. The 24-year-old played 87% of the special teams snaps during his rookie season and 62% of the defensive snaps during the 2022 season.