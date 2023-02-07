Eagles Linked to $66.7 Million 49ers Defensive Stud in Free Agency

There is still one more game on the schedule before the calendar flips to a new league year. It’s a pretty big matchup in case you didn’t hear about it. Super Bowl aside, the Philadelphia Eagles are an organization that never stops thinking about the future.

Remember, general manager Howie Roseman moved on from Carson Wentz in his prime when they saw an opportunity to get better at the quarterback position. Make no mistake, his eyes are stealing looks at the NFL draft and free agency despite being in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Cornerback is a position of need heading into the 2023 campaign, especially since James Bradberry was only signed to a one-year deal.

They could bring the All-Pro corner back – Spotrac projects $17.1 million per year – but he’s going to have a dizzying array of offers in free agency. Another guy who might command less on the open market is Emmanuel Moseley of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, Moseley could slide in as the starter alongside Darius Slay as a cheaper and younger option. The 26-year-old is coming off a torn ACL suffered in October which certainly is a risk at a position reliant on quick lateral movements. However, Moseley is an unquestioned stud with 4 interceptions and 33 pass breakups in 45 career games (33 starts).

Spielberger wrote the following about Moseley:

Moseley had a strong start to the 2022 season, picking up where he left off down the stretch in 2021, before going down with a season-ending injury late in Week 5. Since Week 9 of 2021, Moseley’s 76.0 coverage grade ranks tied for 20th among cornerbacks with at least 200 snaps, and his 16.7% forced incompletion rate is tied for 18th while his 1.4% rate of explosive receptions allowed on targets into his coverage ranks ninth.

49ers Want to Bring Emmanuel Moseley Back in 2023

Spielberger’s idea assumes that Moseley will be available in free agency which isn’t a given. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters that the team has every intention of bringing the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder back in 2023. “He’s a guy we’d have interest in bringing back because of the way he plays, but also what he stands for,” Lynch said, via Kirk Larrabee of 49ers WebZone. “He’s one of us and we’d sure like to have him back.”

The natural follow-up question, what would be the asking price for Moseley? Spotrac estimates he could command $16.1 million in free agency, or a 4-year, $66.7 million deal. That is a pretty steep price for a player with a fairly lengthy injury history. In addition to ACL surgery in 2022, Moseley missed six games in 2021 while dealing with knee and ankle injuries. Big talent. Big risk.

Eagles Organization Loves James Bradberry, Too

Don’t count out Bradberry getting a contract extension in Philly. He has been better than advertised in every aspect, from his production on the field to his impact on the locker room. He narrowly missed out on his second Pro Bowl appearance while racking up second-team All-Pro honors.

Bradberry finished the regular season with 3 interceptions (1 for touchdown), plus 17 pass breakups and 44 total tackles. Pro Football Focus handed him an 80.2 coverage grade, the highest of his career and the 11th-best among qualifying cornerbacks this season. The only knock on Bradberry is his age. He’ll turn 30 on August 4.