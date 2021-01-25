Ex-Eagles ‘4th-and-26 Hero’ Slams Chiefs Coach, Philly Organization

The Philadelphia Eagles are always in the news when Andy Reid advances to the Super Bowl, that’s just the nature of the beast. He was the greatest head coach of the group prior to Doug Pederson.

Now with a new head coach in place, the franchise looks to capture that magic and win their second Super Bowl title, but it won’t without nostalgia. Former Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell took to social media to slam Donovan McNabb — the greatest quarterback in Eagles franchise history — for not playing nice with others in the proverbial sandbox (he’s not wrong, ask Lenny Dykstra). That 2004 team should have won multiple championships instead of zero.

We seriously should have won 3 Super Bowls smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Freddie Mitchell (@FMitchell84) January 25, 2021

Draw your own conclusions. He’s not wrong. Mitchell openly complained about the Reid treated him during his tenure in Philly despite the fact he underachieved as a former first-round draft pick (25th overall in 2001). There was no love lost between Mitchell and former Eagles coach Andy Reid who drafted him.

“At the end of the day what he tried to do was he tried to put a price tag on me that nobody was even going to touch,” Mitchell said of Reid at the time. “When they found out that they wasn’t going to touch me, he released me, and then the blackball began with all kinds of dirt saying I was a cancer to the team. I talk too much and everything else. It’s funny because you never heard a teammate complain about me.”

Long live 4th-and-26 — one of the greatest plays in Eagles’ franchise history. No questions asked. Thank you, Andy Reid. Thank you, Brian Dawkins.

Eagles vs Green Bay 4th and 26 play

Eagles Defensive Line Coach Hired?

Meanwhile, the Eagles appear close to naming Tracy Rocker as their next defensive line coach, the 54-year-old coach overlapped new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for two years in Tennessee before going on to a stellar career in the SEC as a college football innovator.

He would likely be replacing Matt Burke unless they are promoting Burke and putting Rocker in charge of the linebackers and granting him an assistant role on the defensive staff. Stay tuned.

Former Auburn DL great Tracy Rocker, who won the Outland and Lombardi Trophies, is in the mix to return to the Tigers staff under new HC Bryan Harsin, per source. The South Carolina DL coach was the Tigers D-line coach when they won the national title. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 13, 2021

Rocker is known as a tough coach who leaves it all out on the field of play.

“Tomorrow they are going to be sore,” Rocker said. “Then Saturday are we going to come up lame? Better not, because you are going to be sore playing that position.”

Ex-Eagles President Praises Tampa Bay DC

One of the guys high on the Eagles list of head-coaching candidates list was Todd Bowles who served as defensive coordinator under Andy Reid. He was the victim of circumstance and fell on the sword after the Juan Castello experiment. But former Eagles president Joe Banner put some respect on his name on Sunday.

“As a football coach, you have to improve every year,” Bowles told New York Newsday. “That’s a never-ending job. I don’t care if it’s 20 years … I just have to keep my head down and work. Coaching is going to be ups and downs. You have to treat them on an individual basis and keep moving and not get too consumed by the outside noise.”

