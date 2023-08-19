Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Rejects Retirement, Looking For New Team

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters is looking to continue his career at the age of 41.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peters is looking to play his 20th season in 2023.

“Nine-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters, who is a free agent, said today he still plans to play this season in what would be his 20th NFL season,” writes Schefter. “Peters started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2004 in Buffalo.”

Peters spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 10 games with one start. The nine-time Pro Bowler was signed following a training camp injury to starting tackle Tyron Smith. However, Peters himself dealt with injuries shortly following his signing, missing multiple games due to a chest injury in October along with suffering a hip injury during a start in the team’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Due to injuries and playing mainly a backup role, Peters was limited to just 235 offensive snaps — the lowest amount of snaps since his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills in 2004.

According to Pro Football Focus, Peters posted a respectable 70.3 offensive grade last season. Despite being deep into his career, Peters has managed to maintain a high level of play at his advanced age, posting a 77.5 offensive grade and 77.5 pass-blocking grade while starting 15 games for the Chicago Bears during the 2021 season.

The former undrafted free agent is best known for his 12-year stint with the Eagles, starting all 148 of his appearances with the franchise. Not only did Peters win a Super Bowl with Philadelphia, he was named to four All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl selections during his tenure in Philadelphia. Peters was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010’s.

At his absolute peak, Peters posted a 97.8 pass blocking efficiency during the 2014 and 2016 seasons, allowing just four sacks while playing at least 1,098 snaps in each of those years. Among full-time starting tackles, Peters ranked sixth during the 2014 season and fourth during the 2016 season.

During the 2022 season, Peters became just the sixth offensive lineman to play a game in his 40’s. If he were to play during the 2023 season, he would become just the third offensive lineman in NFL history to play 20 seasons, with Ray Brown and Jackie Smith being the only other offensive linemen to accomplish the feat.