Ex-Eagles Star in Talks for Comeback With NFC Rival

A former Philadelphia Eagles superstar is aiming for an NFL comeback.

As Terrell Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel mentioned during an interview with Sports Illustrated, Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys and other NFL teams about a potential comeback. The 49-year-old hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2010 season, although he did recently participate in the Fan Controlled Football League with Johnny Manziel earlier in the year.

“Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small,” Gregory D.L. Daniel told Aaron Wilson of Sports Illustrated. “He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

Despite not having played since the 2010 season, Daniel is claiming Owens still runs a 4.5 40-yard-dash.

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up,” said Daniel. “He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

Owens Would Be Oldest Player in NFL History

If Owens were to suit up for a team this season, he’d become the oldest player in NFL history. Former quarterback/punter George Blanda is the oldest player to play in an NFL game at the age of 48.

The Hall-of-Fame receiver was a six-time Pro Bowl receiver during his 15 seasons in the league and ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. Owens had stints with the Cowboys, 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and the Eagles during his career. The 6-foot-3 receiver spent two seasons with Philadelphia in 2004 and 2005, helping lead the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX.

He caught 77 passes for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2004, ranking third in the league in touchdowns. Despite playing on an injured ankle, Owens caught nine passes for 122 yards in the Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

However, Owens’ stint in Philadelphia came to a nasty end due to a contract dispute and a public rivalry with quarterback Donovan McNabb. The Eagles eventually released Owens following the conclusion of the 2005 season.

Owens Leaves Open Idea of Joining Practice Squad

The former star receiver previously left open the idea of joining a team’s practice squad. Practice squad players are frequently elevated to the active roster prior to game day, with the Baltimore Ravens more recently doing this with the recently-signed veteran DeSean Jackson. Owens also worked out with Jackson prior to his signing.

“Absolutely. That’s similar to the NBA 10-day practice squad. I just need an opportunity,” said Owens. “There are 32 teams. I just need one ‘yes’.”

It’s unclear how interested the Cowboys would be in adding a 49-year-old receiver — especially when they recently passed on the opportunity on signing Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas recently signed 33-year-old receiver T.Y. Hilton, who made an impact in the team’s 40-34 win over the Eagles in Week 16.

“Just let him prove it,” Daniel said. “Just put him on the field. We can all make a lot of skeptical comments about what he can do. The reason he’s doing this is because he knows he can do this. He will never let anyone say what he has the ability to do. Leave it up to his ability and let his skills speak for themselves.”