Eagles Star Responds to Ezekiel Elliott Report: Analyst Details ‘Conversations’

Imagine Ezekiel Elliott wearing midnight green and making that annoying eating gesture after every big play at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s a weird scene to for most Philadelphia Eagles fans to visualize, but apparently it has crossed the mind of at least one key offensive starter.

Right tackle Lane Johnson took to Twitter to (maybe?) show his support for Elliott joining the Eagles in 2023. The two-time All-Pro player posted the eye emoji upon hearing Adam Schefter’s bombshell report which listed Philly, along with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets, as a top landing spot for Elliott.

It’ll be interesting to see if general manager Howie Roseman makes a push for him. The Eagles signed Rashaad Penny in free agency, then brought back Boston Scott on a one-year deal. Those two will be competing against Kenny Gainwell for the starting spot.

However, Elliott would be an intriguing depth piece to throw into that three-headed backfield. He was very effective as a goal-line rusher in Dallas last season, racking up 12 touchdowns while serving as the secondary option behind Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys released the Pro Bowl running back on March 15 in a cost-cutting move that saved them $16.7 million in salary cap space. He finished with 876 yards on 231 carries last season and averaged 3.8 yards per carry. Elliott ranked No. 7 in rushing touchdowns and No. 22 in rushing yards.

Elliott Can’t Switch to No. 15 in Philadelphia

Elliott has worn the number 21 since entering the league in 2016, but he has grown tired of that jersey. He wants to throw it back to No. 15, the number he proudly donned during his dominant college career at Ohio State. Okay, great. One problem, Elliott wouldn’t be able to wear No. 15 in Philadelphia.

Why? Because the number is retired. It belonged to all-time great Steve Van Buren who rushed for 5,860 yards and 69 touchdowns in 83 career games. He is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s greatest backs, a player who set a single-season record when he averaged 95.5 yards per game in 1949.

I want my #15 back — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) March 23, 2023

There’s also the issue of Elliott making amends with Nick Sirianni following the “Beat Dallas” shirt fiasco of 2021. The former Cowboys star expressed how much he loathed the Eagles during the days leading up their pivotal NFC East showdown that year. Dallas pummeled Philly, 41-21.

“Probably the team I don’t like the most,” Elliott told ESPN in 2021. “But Philly week is always fun. I know AT&T is going to be electric Monday night … I think we’re ready to go.”

Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni wore a “Beat Dallas” shirt to his Thursday press conference. “They’re definitely probably our biggest rival since I’ve been here, probably the team I don’t like the most,” Ezekiel Elliott said. pic.twitter.com/q1245wbdKG — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 23, 2021

Eagles ‘Not Engaged’ in Conversations for Pro Bowler

The Eagles are not “engaged in conversations” to sign Elliott, according to NBC Sports’ John Clark. The plugged-in TV reporter noted that the team is happy with their current stable of running backs. That could change, of course, but they are all set at the moment.

I’m told as of right now the Eagles have not engaged in conversations with Ezekiel Elliott about joining the team and are happy with the running backs they have right now. It seems the Eagles, Bengals, Jets are a wish list for Ezekiel Elliott and where he would like to play. pic.twitter.com/p6eZbZQBKA — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 23, 2023

Remember, the Eagles own two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft and could choose to use one of them on a young playmaker at the position. They recently hosted Texas star Bijan Robinson on a top-30 visit. While he’s considered a luxury item for them, several in-the-know draft gurus feel as if the Eagles could be tempted to take Robinson at pick No. 10. Stay tuned.