Eagles Favorites to Sign 3-Time All-Pro RB in Free Agency

Imagine a Philadelphia Eagles offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, with wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert … and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry in the backfield.

Henry is set to hit free agency for the first time in his eight-year career, and the Eagles are expected to be looking for a new RB1 with D’Andre Swift also likely headed out the door.

Coincidence or no, oddsmakers have the Eagles (+350) and the Baltimore Ravens (+350) tied for the best chances of landing Henry this offseason. And, based on the veteran RB’s recent comments, Philadelphia makes complete sense as a landing spot.

Derrick Henry Wants to Win a Super Bowl

Henry has made it clear he’d like to play for a contender next season.

“At the end of the day, I want to win the Super Bowl,” Henry said in January on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “Wherever that is that gives me the best chance, that’s what I want to do. I don’t have no bad blood or feel no type of way if I’m not back. It’s just what was supposed to happen. The story is already written, we’re all just living it.”

Tennessee made it to the playoffs in four of Henry’s eight seasons with the team (in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021). The farthest the Titans ever got was the AFC Championship in 2020, when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia has been to the playoffs in six of its last seven seasons, including a trip to the Super Bowl after its 2022 campaign. Signing with the Eagles would give Henry an opportunity to play in the postseason over the next several seasons.

Eagles Are Perfect Landing Spot for RB Derrick Henry

Other than Kenneth Gainwell, the Eagles don’t have any running backs under contract in 2024. Adding players at the position is on the to-do list this offseason, and Henry is a powerhouse.

What kind of contract might Henry be looking for?

The Eagles, like several other teams, don’t have a strong history of paying running backs large sums of money. But Henry’s looking to win a Super Bowl, not break the bank. Henry signed a four-year, $50 million extension with the Titans in 2020, but he won’t be looking for or commanding anywhere near as much this time around.

PFF has the veteran RB projected to sign a two-year contract for $20 million ($10 million per season, $13 million guaranteed). Over the Cap has him at a similar valuation, predicting he’ll sign for just under $10 million, while Spotrac’s is far lower than both at $4.4 million per season.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro, Henry isn’t going to rush for 2,000+ yards like he did in 2020, but he has never averaged less than 4.2 yards per carry, including last season, when he led the NFL in rushing attempts (280), finishing with 1,167 yards (4.2 yards per rush) and 12 scores.

Henry, who turned 30 in January, can still take multiple defenders with him on any given run and he’s still a workhorse — he has led the league in carries four of the last five years. He would be an excellent addition to an already explosive Philly offense, and he would give Hurts and company an alternative option if the league decides to sanction the ‘Brotherly Shove.’