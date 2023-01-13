‘Heightened Awareness’ Warned After Eagles Cheating Accusation

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott booted 5 field goals through the uprights last week during a harder-than-expected 22-16 victory. The mark set a new career high for Elliott en route to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He finished with 16 points, including 1 extra point, with every point proving to be instrumental in securing a first-round bye and the NFC East crown.

Nothing to see there, right? Just another day at the office for one of the greatest legs in Eagles franchise history. However, a confusing report compiled by Football Zebras — a website dedicated to “thoughtful analysis and commentary without team bias about the NFL officials and the calls they make” — accuses the Eagles of foul play on special teams this season, particularly on field-goal attempts.

According to Ben Austro, holder Arryn Siposs was seen “picking up a small white object from the field after a field goal attempt” during the Eagles-Giants game on December 11, 2022. The incident was seen in their Week 14 clash, not Elliott’s career day in Week 18. Further investigation revealed the “object was seen directly under the ball when the snap was received and was subsequently kicked forward naturally during the field goal attempt.”

The report claims emergency holder Britain Covey was at fault, but the video clearly shows a player wearing a No. 8 jersey picking up the small white object. Covey wears a No. 18 jersey; Siposs wears No. 8. Whatever the case, Football Zebras claimed that “game officials will have a heightened sense of awareness regarding field goal holders attempting to use a small object upon which to place the ball when holding for a field goal after such a practice was observed in a Week 14 game.”

According to league sources, officials have been instructed to watch for foreign objects being used to assist in FG and XP kick attempts. A Football Zebras exclusive with video evidencehttps://t.co/RB3vBZcMu5 — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) January 12, 2023

Ironically, Siposs was injured in the Giants-Eagles game in Week 14 and got carted off the field after suffering a lower leg injury. He was hit hard on the play, perhaps illegally from the replay, when he scooped up a blocked punt and ran 13 yards toward the sideline. Siposs was placed on injured reserve and missed the final four games of the regular season, although he got bittersweet revenge by yelling at ignorant Giants fans.

#Eagles punter Siposs exchange with a Giants “…fuck you, fuck you piece of shit,” is both hilarious and accurate #FlyEaglesFly #PHIvsNYG pic.twitter.com/l0PxqXMqyc — Reggie (@Firps98) December 11, 2022

Siposs Could Return for NFC Championship Game

Siposs hasn’t taken a snap since December 11, but optimism is running high about his potential return for the playoffs. The 30-year-old Aussie saw his walking boot removed on Wednesday and hopes to resume kicking next week. There’s a chance he could be available for the NFC Championship Game should the Eagles advance that far into the postseason.

“You can see my left calf is a lot smaller than my right calf, so it’s going to take a couple days,” Siposs told NBC Sports Philadelphia, “but it feels like my body has responded to everything that they’ve done so far. It’s my plant leg, so it’s just a matter of just making sure I build up enough stability and strength in that area so I can keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

Brett Kern continues to disappoint. Arryn Sippos (ankle injury) was still in a boot last week, but #Eagles haven't ruled out a return sometime during the postseason. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 8, 2023

Brett Kern, a three-time Pro Bowl punter, has been somewhat underwhelming in fill-in duty. He’s averaging 40.8 yards per punt with a 36.6 net on 10 punts since taking over. Siposs was averaging 45.6 yards per punt with a 39.6 net on 44 punts.

Eagles Sign Canadian Football Leaguer

The Eagles made a minor roster move on Friday by signing offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to a reserve/futures contract. The 6-foot-5, 313-pounder played 24 games for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League over the past two seasons, including 16 starts at left tackle. The Iowa State product was originally inked as an undrafted rookie free agent by Philadelphia in 2020.