Eagles-Cowboys Final Injury Report: QB Questionable, 6 Starters Cleared

Jordan Mailata had been preparing as if he was starting all week, and now it’s official. The big Aussie will be back at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles after showing up with no injury designation on the final practice report.

There was good news up and down the roster. Kicker Jake Elliott, center Jason Kelce, left guard Landon Dickerson, right guard Isaac Seumalo, cornerback Avonte Maddox were all full participants at Friday’s practice. All five players are good to go for Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles did list two players questionable for the game: CB Josh Jobe (shoulder), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle). And linebacker Patrick Robinson carries no injury designation after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol. Replacement kicker Cameron Dicker – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week – reverted back to the practice squad.

Meanwhile, backup left tackle Andre Dillard continues to ramp up for his return from a fractured forearm. The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window on October 5. Dillard has enjoyed two “good weeks of practice” and should be active on Sunday.

“I think he has a good chance to play this week,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Again, we have some time to think about it and to keep assessing it, but he’s had a good week of practice so far and we’re hopeful.”

Dak Prescott Listed Questionable for Cowboys

Cooper Rush is expected to make his fifth straight start at quarterback. Dak Prescott (thumb) returned to practice and looked good, earning praise from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for “throwing the ball with zip.” However, the Dallas Cowboys will stick with Rush after listing Prescott questionable for Week 6.

Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan if he expects Dak Prescott to start next week vs. the Lions: “I don’t want to say, but he has made a lot of progress. Throwing the ball with zip and (that’s) very, very important. How he is healing is just great. So all systems on go there.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2022

Dallas ruled reserve running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) out for Sunday, while listing receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) and tackle Jason Peters (chest) questionable on their final injury report. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebacker Micah Parsons are good to go despite being limited at practice earlier in the week. Ditto for tight ends Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson.

Cowboys added WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) to injury report today, and he is now questionable for Sunday’s game at Eagles. pic.twitter.com/X23bd6eup6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 14, 2022

NFL’s Only Undefeated Team Handling the Pressure

The Eagles (5-0) head into Sunday Night Football as the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team. They have beaten Detroit, Minnesota, Washington, Jacksonville, and Arizona to stay perfect. Now they’ll take on Dallas in their stiffest test to date. The Eagles seem unphased by the extra attention, even with a gargantuan bull’s eye on their backs.

“I think they’re handling it great, because when you – what do I think of when you handle it great is that you’re preparing and practicing the same way when you’re 5-0 as when you’re 0-0 or 2-5 or whatever it is. That’s what I see,” Sirianni said. “To me, that’s a sign that they’re handling it well because we have great captains and we have great leaders and we have great guys on this team.”