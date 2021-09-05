Eagles Steal Impressive Browns DT, Sign Davante Adams’ Friend

You knew more moves were coming after cuts whittled the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster to 53 players. Following a wait-and-see approach, the team has filled out their practice squad with 17 interesting prospects.

The most intriguing name is KeeSean Johnson, the all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions for Fresno State. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was a sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He has 36 catches for 360 yards and one touchdown in 18 games, but a lack of speed and explosiveness have limited his snaps. Johnson was a non-factor on special teams, too.

For the record, Johnson is not named after or related to former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson. But the California native did attend the same high school (Palo Alto) and college (Fresno State) as Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Davante Adams. The two were never teammates at either stop, but did strike up a friendship through mutual acquaintances. Johnson was even a guest at Adams’ wedding in 2018.

Here is a scouting report on Johnson (via NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein):

Decorated four-year starter whose production surpassed that of former Bulldog and current Green Bay Packer Davante Adams. Scouts worry about Johnson’s speed and “inflated” production based upon the way he was used, but his ability to win jump balls with athletic ability and contested catches underneath with positioning and hand strength is what helps him stand out. He might lack timed speed, but he’s smooth and natural in the way he operates and could surprise if he tightens up his routes.

Eagles Finalize 2021 Practice Squad

The Eagles initially named 15 players to the practice squad, highlighted by Travis Fulgham, Jordan Howard, Craig James, John Hightower. Fulgham led all Philly receivers in yardage (539) in 2020, while Howard made the Pro Bowl back in 2016. James was a special-teams captain last year and Doug Pederson favorite. Meanwhile, Hightower was a speedy fifth-round pick who struggled with route running and injuries. Here are the rest:

On Thursday, the Eagles revised the original 15-man practice squad after placing thee players on injured reserve: Jack Driscoll (pectoral strain), Tyree Jackson (back), Josiah Scott (hamstring). All three guys are eligible to return three weeks from the date they hit injured reserve. The Eagles also added defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to the 53-man active roster and waived safety Grayland Arnold.

Nick Eubanks, Marvin Wilson Sign with Philly

Practice squads were expanded to 16 players under revised NFL rules resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. They may protect up to four players each week from being poached by rival teams. The Eagles signed defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and tight end Nick Eubanks to bring their total practice squad to 16 players in 2021. Remember, Matt Leo doesn’t count as a roster spot.

Eubanks was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan. He made 45 catches for 578 yards and six touchdowns in 24 games for the Wolverines. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein thinks his size and athleticism make him “appealing as a developmental H-back.”

Wilson, an undrafted free agent out of of Florida State, is another name to keep an eye on. The Cleveland Browns inked him to a huge rookie deal ($192,000, with a $30,000 signing bonus) then tried to skirt him through waivers. They were hoping no one would bite, but Philly claimed him. Now the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder joins the Eagles’ practice squad.

And there’s a lot to like about him. Wilson entered the 2020 season as Pro Football Focus’ top-rated interior defender and No. 9 overall prospect. He had a down year in 2020, but was one of the best players in the country in 2018 and 2019 (via Zach Tantillo):

He recorded only 10 total pressures and a 67.7 PFF grade in just six games [in 2020]. But from 2018 to 2019, Wilson was often the most powerful player on the field. He threw linemen with ease at times, displaying a pass-rush toolbox that is not commonly found in 6-foot-5, 305-pound interior defensive linemen and finishing that two-year stretch with a 15.9% pass-rush win rate that ranked sixth among the 294 interior defenders who rushed the passer at least 300 times.

If he comes in as good as advertised, there is a good chance he could make his way onto the active roster. Ridgeway is a place-holder at defensive tackle and sixth-rounder Marlon Tuipulotu didn’t have the best camp.