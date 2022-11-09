Eagles Youngster Calls Out ‘Most Respected Guys’ in Locker Room

The Philadelphia Eagles have a few holdovers from their 2017 Super Bowl team. Those are going to be the loudest voices in the room as the months grow colder and new championship dreams take root.

All-Pro center Jason Kelce will undoubtedly grab the megaphone at some point. He is the unquestioned leader (and Philly’s underdog ambassador) in the court of public opinion. However, third-year linebacker Shaun Bradley recently told Heavy’s Matt Lombardo that the Eagles tend to lean on two other veteran players when opponents make a run in a tough game, or when practices start to get sloppy and unproductive.

“It’s Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham,” Bradley told Heavy Sports during a recent appearance on The Matt Lombardo Show. “You know, those two are the most respected guys in that building, not just on the defensive side. When Fletch and BG talk, we listen.

“Especially [Graham]. He’s been in the league the longest, 13 years. Him and Fletch have been through it. They know they’ve been through changes, they’ve been through everything, they’ve seen how it works, so you know they’re always good motivators.”

Jalen Hurts Delivers Passionate Victory Speech

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has developed into one of the most trusted voices in the locker room, too. The Eagles release a video of his post-game victory speech — there have been 8 wins in 8 games so far this season — two days after the contest.

Hurts’ latest pep talk hit Twitter on November 5. Here is a transcript:

Hey, man, that’s how you persevere now. We ain’t play our best ball today but we found a way in the end. We found a way in the end. And I ain’t gonna switch it up now — we in the meat, we in the thick of the season, and we know we have a long ways to go. Don’t … stop that … c’mon bro — chill out. “But we got a long way to go. We got a long way to go. This is some great s*** we got going on and we need to enjoy it but also learn from that s*** and move forward. We’re on to bigger things. So y’all enjoy the time off but relock in and understand what the f*** we trying to do. And that s*** takes everybody, it takes everybody … it takes the people on the scout team, it takes the coaches, it takes everybody. It takes every individual to do the s*** we trying to do so keep that in mind. Eagles on 3, Eagles!

Eagles Return to Practice on November 10

The Eagles will return to the practice field at the NovaCare Complex on Thursday, November 10 after a mini-bye week. It’s been a full seven days since the team dispatched the Houston Texans 29-17 in front of a prime-time TV audience on Thursday Night Football.

HC Nick Sirianni said the flight back from Houston included re-watching the game, followed by a little bit of sleep. He said it’ll be another weekend of self-scouting similar to what they did over the bye, and the focus is: “how do we get better?” #Eagles — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) November 4, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni preached a message after “getting better every single day” before he dismissed them last week.

“But you make sure we do this work that we need to do,” Sirianni said. “That’s an important part of the process after playing a Thursday night game. We’ll work like crazy to make sure we’re getting better every single day.”