Fletcher Cox Projected to Reunite with Former Coach in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Eagles have a major decision to make when it comes to Fletcher Cox, one of the franchise’s cornerstone players on defense.

Cox is set to become an unrestricted free agent this spring, after the Eagles invested significant resources along the defensive line by adding Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter in the past two NFL Draft classes.

After a productive 2023 campaign, Cox is projected to be one of the most coveted free agents on the market. CBS Sports believes that the Cleveland Browns could come knocking for Cox’ services.

“Cox lives and breathes Eagles football,” Cody Benjamin writes for CBS Sports. “Coming off his 12th season with the team. And he actually looked refreshed on an otherwise sad 2023 defense. But it’s turn-the-page time in Philly. How about a reunion with old friend Jim Schwartz?”

Schwartz was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator from 2016 through 2020, a period that saw Cox produce 196 total tackles with 32.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, with one returned for a touchdown, and one Super Bowl ring.

It’s easy to see why Cox could be a fit with the Browns, and have a strong free agent market, after playing out his age 33 season and finishing with five sacks, 33 total tackles, and three tackles for loss.

Inside Jim Schwartz’s Coaching Style

Jim Schwartz certainly has a commanding presence and coaching style.

During the Eagles’ joint practices with the Cleveland Browns last summer, Cox peeled back the curtain on what it was like to play for Schwartz, during their time together in Philadelphia.

“I still remember the first time he ripped me,” Cox said, according to the Akron Beacon-Journal. “He don’t care how much money you make, he don’t care how many years you’ve been in the league. His expectation of you is to go out and practice hard, and that’s what he wants you to do.”

While Schwartz has rubbed some players and situations the wrong way, the 57-year-old gets results.

This past season, the Browns finished No. 1 in total defense, allowing just 270.3 yards per game, first in passing defense, surrendering just 164.7 yards per game, and were the NFL’s No. 11 ranked rushing defense, surrendering 105.5 rushing yards per game.

Cox would be a fascinating fit and interior pass-rush addition along the Browns’ defensive line.

Could Fletcher Cox Retire?

There is also the possibility that rather than pursue a lucrative deal on the open market, that Cox could wind up hanging up his cleats, instead.

That’s the belief of Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, who says he thinks both Cox and Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce are ‘leaning’ towards retiring.

“I still think Jason is leaning towards retirement,” McLane told 97.5 FM The Fanatic in Philadelphia. “Obviously, he will take some time and think about it. The same applies to Fletcher Cox. He has not said anything, but other players have, and from what I am hearing behind the scenes he is probably leaning towards retirement as well.”

If both Cox and Kelce retire, or are playing elsewhere in 2024, the Eagles would be losing two locker room pillars and well-respected culture drivers, who also happen to be former All-Pros at their position.