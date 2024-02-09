Eagles DT Fletcher Cox to Steelers Star: ‘We Could Make Some Things Happen’

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox could be on the move this offseason, and it sounds like he’s given some serious thought to a possible next destination.
The Eagles‘ four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has been a franchise cornerstone, but is set to become an unrestricted free agent at a time that the organization has made a significant investment in young talent at the position.
Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Cox admitted that the next chapter of his career coming with the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers could be too alluring to pass up.
“You,” Cox said during an appearance on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football Podcast, when asked who he’d most like to play with in the NFL.
Heyward was named the Walter Payton Man of The Year, and is widely viewed as one of the most dominant players at his position across the league.
“That’s all love,” Cox said. “Just respect that you got for the game, respect that I have for the game. The way that you play the game, the way that I play the game, like we definitely could. That would’ve been nice. We could make some things happen.”
Cox has appeared in two Super Bowls, with one Super Bowl ring, while playing his entire career to date in an Eagles uniform since being chosen with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Steelers are one of just two franchises in league history to have won six Lombardi Trophies.
Fletcher Cox and Cam Heyward Would Make Dynamic Duo
Pairing Fletcher Cox and Cam Heyward along the Steelers’ defensive line would, at least in the short-term, create a formidable duo in an AFC North division that is loaded with star power at the quarterback position.
While the Eagles selecting Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter over the past two draft classes have signaled the organization looking to the future along the interior of the defensive line. Meanwhile, the Steelers could pair two dominant and savvy veterans in a counter-punch to the likes of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson just within the division.
Combined during the 2023 season, Cox and Heyward accounted for 7.0 sacks, 40 solo tackles and one forced fumble. Time will tell if Cox hits the market whether the Steelers will go the route of starting two aging but accomplished players along the defensive line.
Can Eagles Afford to Re-Sign Fletcher Cox?
The Eagles enter this offseason with upwards of $20.8 million in cap space, so Cox’ future might come down to whether general manager Howie Roseman believes this contract risks being one that pays for past performance rather than future success.
It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if Cox tests the open-market, given that the Eagles have Carter, 22, and Davis, 24, waiting in the wings.
According to OverTheCap’s market value projection, Cox could command upwards of $10 million when free agency begins.
Roseman and the Eagles might need to balance whether to reward one of the most respected locker room leaders or forge ahead with younger and more affordable players with more upside than Cox has to offer at this stage of his career.