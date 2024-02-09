Eagles DT Fletcher Cox to Steelers Star: ‘We Could Make Some Things Happen’

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox could be on the move this offseason, and it sounds like he’s given some serious thought to a possible next destination.

The Eagles‘ four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has been a franchise cornerstone, but is set to become an unrestricted free agent at a time that the organization has made a significant investment in young talent at the position.

Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Cox admitted that the next chapter of his career coming with the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers could be too alluring to pass up.

“You,” Cox said during an appearance on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football Podcast, when asked who he’d most like to play with in the NFL.

Heyward was named the Walter Payton Man of The Year, and is widely viewed as one of the most dominant players at his position across the league.

“That’s all love,” Cox said. “Just respect that you got for the game, respect that I have for the game. The way that you play the game, the way that I play the game, like we definitely could. That would’ve been nice. We could make some things happen.”

Cox has appeared in two Super Bowls, with one Super Bowl ring, while playing his entire career to date in an Eagles uniform since being chosen with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Steelers are one of just two franchises in league history to have won six Lombardi Trophies.