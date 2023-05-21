Former Highly Touted Eagles QB Predicted to Sign With NFC Rival

A former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback may sign with a familiar NFC rival.

As predicted by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz could sign with the Green Bay Packers. The former No. 2 overall draft pick remains a free agent as teams go through offseason activities. Benjamin argues that the Packers’ lack of an experienced veteran backup makes Wentz a viable option for.a franchise desperately looking for one.

“Lost in Green Bay’s transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love is the fact the Packers have yet to add a single experienced backup for their new quarterbac,” writes Benjamin. “Wentz may be mercurial, but he’s a battle-tested veteran in contrast to current reserves Sean Clifford and Danny Etling. He’d also be closer to his Midwestern roots.”

Why the Packers Could Use Carson Wentz

The Packers are entering a new era as Jordan Love takes over at quarterback. That means for the first time since the 2007 season, Green Bay will have a new franchise quarterback. While the hope is that Love will emerge as a long-term starter for the Packers, the fact remains that he’s very inexperienced. Through three seasons, Love has started just one game and has just 83 pass attempts to his resume.

On the other hand, Wentz is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the league. Since entering the league in 2016, Wentz has served as a starting quarterback for three different franchises — the Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders. During that timeframe, Wentz has started 92 games and gone 46-45-1 as a starter. Among active quarterbacks, Wentz has actually started the eighth-most games since the 2016 season.

While Wentz has had trouble regaining the form that once made him an MVP candidate during the 2017 season, there’s little doubt he’d immediately emerge as one of the best backups in the league due to his experience. For all of his inconsistencies over the years, he has proven to be a capable quarterback, leading the Eagles to the playoffs on three different occasions.

Carson Wentz Open to Backup Role: Report

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on the latest update regarding Wentz’s next move, the 30-year-old quarterback is open to either being a starter or a backup.

“Updated free agent QB Carson Wentz on SportsCenter…He’s been working out in L.A. in preparation for the season, he’s received interest from teams and he might wait longer into offseason to see what develops,” wrote Fowler on May 14. “But he’s open to any role, I’m told (starter or backup).”

Wentz’s options when it comes to being a starter this season are slim to none. In fact, his best chance at emerging as a full-time starter in the future may be serving as a capable backup this season. Doing so for a team such as the Packers — or a destination such as the Arizona Cardinals where he could start a few games — could lead to Wentz eventually regaining a starting role in 2024.

It may not be ideal, but if the former Eagles quarterback wants a chance at serving as a starting quarterback again, he’ll have to pay his dues for the 2023 season.