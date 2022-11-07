Ex-Eagles Coach Fired Amid Rumors of ‘Philly Special’ Reunion

The Frank Reich era is officially over in Indianapolis after four-plus seasons of mediocrity. The Colts fired their head coach on Monday, according to team owner Jim Irsay and placed the interim tag on Jeff Saturday. Reich posted a 40-33-1 record, with two playoff appearances.

Reich’s dismissal wasn’t all that surprising, but the decision to hire Saturday is a perplexing decision. He has no NFL coaching experience, although he did play for the Colts for 13 seasons. The Colts currently hold second place in the AFC South standings at 3-5.

Speculation is already running rampant about Reich’s next destination, including a small groundswell linking him back to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 60-year-old coach was one of the architects of the 2017 Super Bowl championship and famed Philly Special trick play. He earned a reputation as a quarterback whisperer, in tandem with Doug Pederson, while serving as Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

#Eagles play the Colts, under a new head coach, in two weeks. Looking ahead, Frank Reich could be a candidate if #Eagles OC Shane Steichen was to get a head job next offseason considering his relationship with Nick Sirianni. https://t.co/dzcNcTLxRC — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 7, 2022

With rumors swirling around current Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen possibly leaving to pursue a head-coaching gig in 2023, the stars might align for a Reich reunion in Philly. He was a favorite mentor to Nick Sirianni who was Reich’s offensive coordinator from 2018-2020. The two men have a deep friendship and mutual respect, with Sirianni often crediting Reich’s influence while bringing his name up in press conferences. Reich could be the perfect replacement for Steichen should he leave for greener pastures.

“Your goal is to get better every day. When you get better every day, when you grow every day, eventually good things will happen. And so that’s just been my philosophy for some time,” Sirianni said last December. “Obviously, I was able to be a part of that in Indianapolis and I know that’s Frank’s [Reich] philosophy as well of just come to work every single day and get better. There are going to be times of adversity where people are telling you you stink and there are going to be times of triumph where people are telling you you can’t do anything wrong.”

We underestimated this at the time, but Colts lost a heck of an offensive mind when Nick Sirianni left to take the Eagles job in 2021. Though Reich calls the plays, Sirianni had a huge role in game planning/scheming/play scripts. Colts' offense hasn't been the same since. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 1, 2022

Heavy Insider Sees Opportunities for Reich

The Eagles won’t be the only team clamoring for Reich’s services. He’s a well-respected offensive mind with a strong resume of winning in the NFL. Heavy’s Matt Lombardo threw out a few other franchises — ones with young quarterbacks who need grooming — that should be knocking down his door:

I’d have to think that teams with young quarterbacks like the #Steelers, #Jaguars, maybe even the #Bears and #Titans would have to at least explore the possibility of creating a role on staff for Frank Reich. Especially given his track record of developing quarterbacks. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 7, 2022

Reich’s relationship with Pederson could push him into an advisor’s role sooner than later. The Jacksonville Jaguars want to surround young quarterback Trevor Lawrence with every conceivable resource to expedite his development. Don’t be surprised to see Reich land in Florida. The Jaguars also have Press Taylor on staff, another mutual friend of those two coaches.

“Yeah, we’re super close,” Reich said of Pederson, via The Athletic in May 2022. “But I love Doug. And I know he put together a really good staff, including getting Press Taylor as his offensive coordinator, who we think a lot of here. So happy for coach Pederson, he’s a great coach and a great person.”

#Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on the Colts firing Frank Reich earlier today: “I hate it for him and his staff right now.” Pederson and Reich worked together from 2016-17 with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/so5vUskGqW — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 7, 2022

Steichen Remains Hot Head Coaching Name

Steichen has been a top name to watch in head-coaching searches for 2023 dating back to the end of September. Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr had him at the top of an exhaustive list, calling Steichen a “mastermind at creating mismatches.” Both he and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will get interviews in the offseason if the Eagles continue to ride their current wave of success.