NFL Free Agency: Eagles Sign 3 Veterans, Strike Out on Explosive WR

The second day of the legal tampering period went by without a major splash from the Philadelphia Eagles. They watched several high-profile safeties take offers from other teams, choosing instead to focus on securing a few of their own free agents.

The Eagles agreed to terms on one-year contracts with receiver Greg Ward and defensive back Andre Chachere. Both players will be back in 2022, although their roles could be changing. Ward has long been the team’s reliable slot target, while Chachere served as a capable backup with the ability to play either cornerback or safety.

Meanwhile, Nate Herbig was tendered (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter) on a one-year deal worth $2.43 million. The Eagles decided not to tender two other restricted free agents: linebacker Alex Singleton (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter) and running back Boston Scott (via NBC Sports’ Dave Zangaro).

They could still find themselves in midnight green despite not getting tendered. They are set to hit the open market when the new league year officially begins on Wednesday (March 16) at 4 p.m. If Singleton and Scott go unsigned in free agency, there’s always the possibility the Eagles bring them back.

Alex Singleton breaks Reggie White’s franchise single season tackle record with 137 tackles on the season. During the off-season Singleton guaranteed he would break the record. pic.twitter.com/hfCfKJxkyT — BirdGang🦅 (@GordonsWord) January 4, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

DJ Chark Cashes In, Christian Kirk Interest

DJ Chark was thought to be at the top of Howie Roseman’s wish list. He wasn’t. The Detroit Lions intend to ink the big-bodied receiver to a one-year deal worth $10 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chark had 147 catches for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons with Jacksonville. He only played four games in 2021 due to a fractured ankle.

DJ Chark is a Detroit Lion. Let’s goooo pic.twitter.com/VlcI8T5brX — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) March 15, 2022

Chark wasn’t the only pass-catcher to get away from Philly. On Monday, Christian Kirk agreed to terms on a ridiculous $72 million deal with the Jaguars. That looks like way too much money for a player yet to sniff a Pro Bowl or a 1,000-yard season. The Eagles had been linked to Kirk in recent weeks and it appears they made an offer, a much lower one. According to former Eagle Clay Harbor, Doug Pederson wanted to keep Kirk off the team he guided to a Super Bowl.

Report: Eagles made an offer for Christain Kirk. It makes perfect sense now. Doug said not on my watch Philly. Big bank take little bank. 😂 #Jaguars #Eagles — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 15, 2022

Who’s Left for Eagles to Sign in Free Agency?

Aside from inking Haason Reddick, the Eagles have largely sleep-walked through free agency. Marcus Williams signed with the Ravens. Justin Reid went to the Chiefs. And Jordan Whitehead will head to the Jets. Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris remained unsigned, so Philly has two big question marks at safety heading into 2022.

With Justin Reid and Marcus Williams off the board at safety, Philly could look to Marcus Maye. Eagles DB coach Dennard Wilson was Maye’s position coach on the Jets from 2017 through 2020. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 15, 2022

That leaves Marcus Maye, Terrell Edmunds, and Tyrann Mathieu as the top three safeties left on the board. Meanwhile, there are quite a few veteran receivers around for the taking. Some names to watch out for: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham, Will Fuller, Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins, AJ Green, Keelan Cole, Zach Pascal.

Philly should go after Allen Robinson. He’s the type of receiver that compliments Quez and Smitty well. — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) March 15, 2022

The question is, how much do these guys have left in the tank? Robinson seems like the most attractive option. He’s a one-time Pro Bowler just one year removed from catching 102 balls for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. Plus, Robinson is still only 28 years old.