Potential Free Agent Signings to Elevate Eagles Depth Chart

The Philadelphia Eagles are garnering more hype than the release date for Stranger Things: Season 5. There are big things expected; many storylines to be wrapped up. Hopefully, no Demogorgon derail them.

The Eagles’ roster is looking deep and stacked at almost every position. Safety remains the biggest question mark, but there are viable options there. Anthony Harris, Jaquiski Tartt, Marcus Epps, and K’Von Wallace should be more than able to hold down the fort. Meanwhile, the only other spot with a slight concern is tight end.

#Eagles depth chart at TE:

1. Dallas Goedert

2. Jack Stoll

3. Richard Rodgers

4. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

5. Grant Calcaterra (rookie)

6. Tyree Jackson (ACL tear; rehab) If they want to sign a vet TE, free agents: Eric Ebron, Kyle Rudolph, Jesse James, Jared Cook.

Head coach Nick Sirianni sounded ready to roll with the guys he has in the building, the new additions and the returning veterans. The climb to a Super Bowl championship starts now.

“I’m really excited about the new additions that we have and I’m excited to work with these guys,” Sirianni said. “And again, all these guys, not just the newcomers, but I just see guys taking steps and climbing and getting a little better.”

Top 3 Free Agents for Eagles to Consider

If the Eagles did want to add a few more potential playmakers before training camp, there are a few interesting names out there. Let’s take a look at five top targets on the open market:

Julio Jones on the importance of attacking vertical throughout the whole duration of your stem. "Everything's a vertical until it's not!" Few things are more effective to creating separation than a hard vertical stem followed by an efficient break at the top of the route.

1. Julio Jones, WR: The 33-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowler bound for Canton when he finally hangs up his cleats. The Tennessee Titans released him in March, but Jones has given no indication he’s ready to walk away. Yes, the Eagles are loaded at wide receiver – A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins – but Jones could add another intimidating, physical, big-bodied target to the mix. Injuries have slowed him down in recent years, although he did rack up 1,394 yards in 2019. Would he be willing to sign on a cheap one-year deal around $6 million or less? Jones would be a great mentor and possible slot option in Philly.

Pro-Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is not expected to resign with the Colts despite the fact that the two sides have spent recent weeks trying to strike a new deal, per sources. Fisher now is poised to hit free agency next week.

2. Eric Fisher, LT: The Indianapolis Colts let their starting left tackle hit free agency after failing to strike a new deal. It was a mutual parting of ways for a player who showed signs of regression in 2021. Fisher – the former No. 1 overall pick in 2013 – gave up eight sacks and committed eight penalties while earning a 68.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (46th-best among qualifying left tackles). But the 31-year-old appears to have something left in the tank and could be the perfect backup behind Jordan Mailata. That would allow the Eagles to trade Andre Dillard without consequence. That is, if Fisher were willing to take a back seat on the depth chart.

Trae Waynes says he almost joined Eagles this offseason

3. Trae Waynes, CB: The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback unofficially announced his retirement from the NFL on June 19, although he revealed to everyone that he had flirted with inking with the Eagles. Waynes played in Jonathan Gannon’s system when JG was the defensive backs coach in Minnesota. The familiarity is there. And Gannon might like the comfortability of his veteran presence backing up Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Then again, the Eagles have a slew of young corners they are itching to throw into the fire. Adding a guy like Waynes would limit snaps at the position. This move would likely take some convincing for both the player and the team.