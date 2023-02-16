Eagles Sign 9 Players to Contracts, Explosive WR Returns

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed nine players to futures contracts, per the NFL transaction wire. Receivers Devon Allen and Tyrie Cleveland are among the most noteworthy names on the list.

The Eagles now have 14 players inked to futures contracts, which do not count against the salary cap or roster limit. They officially kick in at the start of the new league year on March 15 at 4 p.m. Rival teams cannot poach or negotiate with players on futures contracts. Book-keeping aside, here are the new nesters:

Devon Allen: It appeared as if the Eagles might unleash their special track star athlete in the Super Bowl on returns. They didn’t. However, Nick Sirianni heaped drool-worthy praise on the former Oregon standout who ran the 40 in 4.35 seconds. The organization believes he can be a speedy asset on special teams moving forward. And maybe he gets a crack as a slot receiver as Quez Watkins heals up.

Devon Allen turned on the jets. 💨 pic.twitter.com/Gs9fK0By65 — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) August 21, 2022

Tyrie Cleveland: Philadelphia signed him to the practice squad on January 18 ahead of facing the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round. There had been a thought he might see action on special teams, but the team didn’t elevate him. Cleveland has serious wheels and could compete with Boston Scott and Britain Covey for kick-return duties at training camp, plus he has legit NFL experience back there: 12 returns for 252 yards.

Sua Opeta: The Eagles unexpectedly waived their versatile offensive lineman on January 6, then brought him back to the practice squad when he went unclaimed. Opeta had been a valuable backup guard and tackle, but struggled a bit and fell down the depth chart. He has four starts in 25 career games (425 offensive snaps).

#Gamecocks offensive tackle Sadarius Hutcherson has bench pressed 225 pounds 38 (!!) times. The most reps in the 2019 NFL Combine was 39 by Weber St. OT Sua Opeta. — John Del Bianco (@John_DelBianco) October 22, 2019

Fred Johnson: The 6-foot-7, 325-pounder tackle has protected some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over his four-year career, including Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. Johnson went to the Super Bowl as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, although he was inactive. He was considered a “priority free agent” coming out of the 2019 draft.

Roderick Johnson: The former Florida State standout has six career starts in the NFL during stints with Kansas City, Cleveland, Houston, and Miami. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 301 pounds, Johnson saw some first-team snaps for the Chiefs at 2022 training camp. He’s been labeled a powerful run blocker who paved the way for Dalvin Cook in college.

Eagles 6th-round pick Tarron Jackson recorded his first sack and forced fumble yesterday on this inside spin that sent the OT to the turf #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VHBPzh4KJh — Matt Martellucci (@mattlucci12) November 1, 2021

Tarron Jackson: The Eagles selected Jackson with the 191st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, two spots after Marlon Tuipulotu. The speedy edge rusher has seen action in 21 career games (280 defensive snaps) with 18 total tackles, 1 sack, and 2 quarterback hits.

Matt Leo: He just wrapped up his third year on the Philly practice squad after going undrafted out of Iowa State in 2020. He has been an international exemption player in each of those three seasons, meaning he didn’t count against the roster limit. Leo started his journey as a plumber in Australia.

Davion Taylor: A poor training camp and preseason in 2022 left him off the 53-man roster, although the Eagles stashed him on the practice squad. Taylor, a third-rounder in 2020, had been seen as a future starter at middle linebacker with freaky athleticism. Now it looks like the room may be too crowded there, especially with Nakobe Dean waiting in the wings.

Mario Goodrich: The former Clemson standout was handed the fourth-most guaranteed money in the Eagles’ 2022 undrafted rookie free agent class. Obviously, they like the skinny cornerback’s upside. Goodrich was a stud in college where he recorded 15 pass breakups, 5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over 47 games (16 starts).

In addition to the above nine players, the Eagles already had five guys locked up to futures contracts. They will all be competing for roster spots at 2023 training camp: