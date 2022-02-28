Panthers Emerge as ‘Interesting’ Trade Partner for Eagles QB

No quarterback is safe when it comes to potential trades this time of year, especially those wearing a midnight green jersey. While Jalen Hurts’ name keeps getting bandied about in rumors, the more logical player to move would be Gardner Minshew.

The Eagles backup wants another crack at a starting job. And he’s probably not going to get it in Philadelphia, not after Hurts was promised the gig by both the front office and coaching staff. Minshew is a guy who buzzes excitement with each snap he takes, plus he has proven up to the task in spot duty at QB1. Several teams inquired about Minshew’s availability at last year’s trade deadline, including the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network’s James Palmer believes the NFC South franchise could be back in the mix to land Minshew this offseason. He could come in and compete with Sam Darnold for the starting job at training camp.

“This is interesting, Gardner Minshew could be someone that you can also hear, maybe coming in to compete with Sam Darnold,” Palmer said during an appearance on NFL Now. “It’s a guy, remember, who they [Carolina] had interest in last year when Darnold got hurt and made some calls to Philadelphia. They’re looking at everything.”

Entering the 2022 offseason, 23 QBs (46 instances) have had 4,000+ passing yards and 35+ passing TDs in a season and none played for a different team the following season (includes 7 QBs in 2021)

– Rodgers had 4,115 yards and 37 TD in 2021

– 2 QBs retired (Brady and Luck) — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 24, 2022

Remember, Minshew did march into Nick Sirianni’s office last season and ask what he had to do to take the starting job from Hurts. Sirianni calmly explained they were “solid” there and the two let the subject slide. If the Eagles could unload Minshew for a future draft pick – Philly only traded a conditional sixth-rounder to get him – then Howie Roseman would have to consider it.

What Minshew Learned Sitting on the Bench

Minshew described his conversation with Sirianni as a “transparent” one and both men walked away feeling heard and respected. Still, the 25-year-old has a burning competitive fire and if the opportunity to start somewhere else arose he would most likely push for a trade.

Gardner Minshew confirmed that he went to #Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s office after his Jets win and asked what it would take to start at QB. “We’re solid there,” was Sirianni’s response, per Minshew. I’m going to keep trying, Minshew said. pic.twitter.com/M1OoKpHvdn — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 9, 2022

Minshew has an 8-14 record as a starter while throwing for 5,969 yards and 41 touchdowns (12 interceptions) during stops in Philly and Jacksonville. He knows better than anyone that every snap taken in an NFL game is an opportunity.

“I do not take lightly the scarcity of it, how hard they are to come by, so any experience I can get I’m very grateful for and hopefully grow and get better for it,” Minshew told reporters last year. “I think I’ve learned a lot this year.

“We got a great coaching staff, a great group of guys around me, taking a different seat this year, a different perspective and I think that’s a good thing to learn sometimes. You see things in a different way when you’re not in there. And I think I’ve gotten better this year and I’m grateful for the experience.”

Carson Wentz Appears Done in Indianapolis

When rumors first surfaced of Carson Wentz’s demise in Indianapolis, it seemed a bit premature. The one-time Eagles franchise quarterback did throw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 2021. Pretty good stats, no?

But Wentz’s leadership came into question as well as too many missed plays in big moments (see: the regular-season finale vs. Jacksonville). It appears as if he’ll be a one and done for the Colts, according to FOX59/CBS4 reporter Mike Chappell.