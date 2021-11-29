Eagles Players Say Giants ‘Didn’t Do Anything to Beat Us’

Boston Scott saw green grass ahead and turned on the after-burners. One problem, the Philadelphia Eagles running back forgot to secure the football with two hands and a defender knocked it loose.

Scott’s fumble wasn’t the only reason (see: Jalen Reagor) why the Eagles lost 13-7 to the New York Giants but it was a pretty big turning point. Philadelphia had all three timeouts and were driving late in the fourth quarter. They were already at midfield with 1:20 left when Scott turned it over. It marked their fourth giveaway on the afternoon.

“I saw green and got greedy,” Scott said. “Hey, that that a critical mistake at a critical moment in the game and I take that. I take that right to the chin. That was on me.”

Boston Scott got emotional talking about Jason Kelce's effort on bad knee: "Just a tenacious dude. He's the embodiment of this team, he's the embodiment of Philadelphia – and just gritty, nasty, you might knock him down but he's going to get right back up." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 29, 2021

Scott got emotional rehashing his costly fumble. Never mind that he scored Philly’s only touchdown on a one-yard run to start the fourth quarter. He finished with 64 yards on 15 carries against New York. But the 5-foot-6, 200-pounder felt awful about the fumble, especially since Jason Kelce played the majority of the second half on a bad knee. The All-Pro center refused to come out, not after watching backup Nate Herbig pick up two penalties. The latter flag negated a would-be touchdown for Scott right before halftime.

“It hurts. They didn’t do anything to beat us. We beat ourselves,” Scott said. “That’s what we’ve done [all year]. We shot ourselves in the foot. It’s not really what other teams are doing, it’s what we’re doing to ourselves, so this one hurts.”

Three Interceptions, One ‘Bad Mistake’

Jalen Hurts cost the Eagles at least three points and maybe seven with poor decision-making at the end of the second quarter. They had a third-and-goal from the nine-yard line with eight seconds left. Instead of throwing the ball away, Hurts threw an off-balance pass that was intercepted by Tae Crowder. Zero points. Halftime.

Tae Crowder with a touchdown saving interception of Jalen Hurts to end the first half. Giants remain up 3-0 in the first half over the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/dPhINYxtiS — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 28, 2021

“I put us in a bad situation with the turnovers I had in the first half especially going in with the opportunity to get points before halftime,” Hurts said. “None of those are good by any means and some we have to overcome and we will.”

Hurts turned in one of his worst performances so far this season: 14-of-31 for 129 yards and three interceptions (17.5 QBR). There were several plays he wanted back on Sunday, none bigger than that pick prior to halftime.

“Bad mistake by me,” Hurts said. “I’d throw the ball away and give us an opportunity to get three points at worst.”

Jalen Hurts putting today's loss in perspective: "I never question this team's fight. I never question this team's want to and effort. Simply, it was one of those days, and that's something we'll learn from as we have before." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 29, 2021

Jalen Reagor Dismisses First-Round Pressure

Jalen Reagor was the goat of Sunday’s game after dropping two possible game-winning touchdowns in the final two minutes. To his credit, the second-year receiver didn’t hide from the media. He took the heat like a professional, although he did feel the Giants got away with pass interference on the first drop.

“It was a good pass by Jalen,” Reagor said. “I felt like he [Giants CB Aaron Robinson] was kind of on my back, but like I said it’s just plays we have to make.”

Jalen Reagor on dropped passes: "That's what you do in life. You have bad days, you have a good day, you just have to move forward because I still have to be here. I still got to practice. I still have to play next week so you can't too much dwell on it." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 29, 2021

The second one was more egregious since it went right through his fingertips. Reagor said he can’t “too much dwell on it.” He’ll learn from it and get better. And the 22-year-old doesn’t feel any added pressure since he was a first-round pick in 2020.

“Nah, not really,” Reagor said of living up to expectations. “It just depends on like what you’re talking about, but not when it comes to living up to something, nah.”