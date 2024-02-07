Eagles’ 24-Year-Old Pro Bowl Star Could Be Poached by Giants: Analyst

The New York Giants could be an ideal landing spot for one of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ young stars.

As suggested by Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, the Giants could be a “potential” landing spot for Eagles Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift. With current starting running back Saquon Barkley entering free agency, New York could be tasked with replacing their franchise running back.

“If the Giants elect to move on from Saquon Barkley, they could pivot to another former top draft pick who played in their division the past year,” writes Spielberger. “Swift showed growth in 2023, hitting the designed hole and not trying to bounce outside too often — an area Barkley has similarly improved in over the years — and offers pass-catching ability, as well.”

Why Eagles May Allow D’Andre Swift to Walk in Free Agency

Swift is obviously coming off of a career year, clinching his first 1,000-yard season along with his first Pro Bowl berth during his first season in Philadelphia. However, the Eagles are well-known for their penny-pinching ways when it comes to their running backs, allowing Miles Sanders to walk after a Pro Bowl campaign in 2022.

Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason only to emerge as a total bust during his first season in Carolina. Sanders ran for 432 yards on 3.3 yards per carry, the third-lowest average among the top 48 rushing leaders during the 2023 season.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles have a similar approach to Swift this offseason. According to Spotrac, Swift’s market value is $6.7 million per season across four years for a total of slightly more than $27.1 million.

By comparison, Barkely’s projected market value is $9.9 million per season across three years for a total of nearly $30 million.

The Giants rank middle-of-the-pack in available salary cap space, with a little over $26.8 million in available cap space entering the offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Swift posted a 66.7 offensive grade and 72.1 rushing grade during the 2023 season. By comparison, Barkley posted a 70.2 offensive grade and 70.6 rushing grade last season.

If Barkley decides to take his talents to a playoff contender — he’s never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs — instead of returning for what is likely a rebuilding season for the Giants, New York could become a viable destination for Swift, especially if the Eagles decide to move forward with Kenneth Gainwell and a cheaper option, whether it’s a rookie or veteran back in free agency.

Deebo Samuel Says 49ers-Eagles Is Not a Rivalry

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dismissing the idea that the Eagles and Niners have a rivalry.

While speaking during Super Bowl media day on Monday, February 5, Samuel — who previously threw some jabs at Eagles cornerback James Bradberry last February — shut down the idea that the two NFC teams have a rivalry.

“I consider rivalries close games,” Samuel said, referencing the Niners’ 42-19 win at in December.

The Niners’ blowout defeat of the Eagles led to Philadelphia’s downfall after starting out the season with a league-best 10-1 record. The Eagles would go on to lose five of their next six games just a year after defeating the Niners during the NFC Championship Game.

Unfortunately, the Niners aren’t on the Eagles’ schedule for the 2024 season. The two teams will have to meet in the playoffs to make a rematch happen.