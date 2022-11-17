Next Man Up: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Promotes ‘Silky Smooth Guy’

No one is going to come in and single-handedly replace Dallas Goedert’s production. He had just started to emerge as one of the top tight ends in football, a triple threat at the position with his blocking ability, route running, and smooth hands.

Goedert was staring down his first Pro Bowl before an unfortunate shoulder injury. Hopefully, he’ll be back but the Philadelphia Eagles are in the process of filling the void with a trio of unknowns: Grant Calcaterra, Tyree Jackson, and Jack Stoll. Calcaterra — a sixth-round pick who has played 71 offensive snaps — is the rawest of the bunch.

Nick Sirianni on replacing Dallas Goedert: "So how do we replace him? You can't, right? You have to do it by committee. You have tight ends that are there that we have a lot of faith in in this building; it’ll start with them." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 17, 2022

The upside is there, especially considering his familiarity with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. You see, the two players were college teammates at the University of Oklahoma. Hurts believe in the rookie tight end being up to the challenge.

“Grant, he’s always been a silky smooth guy,” Hurts told reporters. “Caught the ball really well, always has, always finds ways to get open. So he’s a guy that definitely will step up for us. I have trust in him being ready for his opportunity.”

Eagles Looked Themselves in the Mirror

Hurts and the Eagles went right back to work after enduring a painful 32-21 loss to Washington, one that ended their bid for a perfect season. All good. They flushed it down the toilet and moved on. Hurts spoke of overcoming adversity during his media availability on Wednesday.

“I really admire this team. I admire the individuals on this team because every individual on this team looked themselves in the mirror and they held complete accountability on themselves for how they could have done something better,” Hurts said. “And not only after a loss but that is after the joyous moments, that is after every game, so that is something I admire about this team. I admire that about the individuals on this team, and the mentality that we have as a collective group.”

The Eagles are dealing with an unexpected rash of freak injuries, too. Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Davis have all been placed on injured reserve, with A.J. Brown (ankle) and DeVonta Smith (knee) getting dinged in Week 10. Time for the backups to perform.

Hurts said: “And I think when their opportunity comes I will always trust that they will take advantage of the opportunities, just like they’ll trust me to make it happen. It’s a team thing.”

‘Reliable’ Jack Stoll Earning Tons of Trust

Grant Calcaterra might have a college connection with Hurts but Jack Stoll has legit NFL experience. He has played 40% of the snaps so far this season while making 4 catches for 49 yards. He’s been used primarily as a blocker, although he has 3 first downs. Stoll made a big play on an 11-yard completion last week on a crossing route. That play left a pretty big impression on his head coach.

“We threw the ball to Jack Stoll on a crossing route there in the game and I just said over the headset, ‘Man, Jalen [Hurts] really trusts Jack.’ You can just tell that the trust of Jack has continued to increase,” Sirianni said. “Because Jack is reliable and goes in and makes plays when his number is called.”