Eagles Add Veteran WR After ‘Fishing’ for Christian McCaffrey

Greg Ward Jr. is back on the Philadelphia Eagles roster after the team added him to the practice squad on Monday. He becomes the fourth wide receiver down there, along with Deon Cain, Devon Allen, and Auden Tate.

Ward suffered a toe injury during training camp before landing on injured reserve on August 30, then the Eagles released him with an injury settlement on September 9. The 27-year-old is back for his eighth stint in Philly. He could be in line to take over the punt return duties from rookie Britain Covey. Ward has 30 career punt returns for 170 yards, plus 88 receptions for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Eagles legend Greg Ward is back pic.twitter.com/fdGg9DOzmr — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) October 24, 2022

Jalen Hurts has a long-standing relationship with the undrafted player out of Houston. Ditto for general manager Howie Roseman. Ward led the Eagles in catches in 2020 while serving as the elder statesman in the receivers room.

“I can’t say enough good things about Greg Ward. He’s one of the main leaders on this team. He’s one of the main leaders in that wide-out room,” Roseman said on January 19, 2022. “It’s through example of how he kind of goes about his business.

“For a guy to have 50 or 60 catches that he had last year and then take a little bit step back of the role that he had this year, but still be able to lead, that speaks volumes to what kind of person Greg Ward is. Each room needs a leader in that aspect.”

Eagles Went ‘Fishing’ for Christian McCaffrey

The Eagles were rumored to have interest in Christian McCaffrey – Heavy’s Matt Lombardo was among the first to report that – and apparently, they did inquire about the Pro Bowl running back. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Roseman put a feeler call in to the Carolina Panthers. The Philly offer was thought to be a third- or fourth-rounder, per Breer.

More calls poured in Tuesday, with some teams just fishing — offering a third-rounder or a fourth-rounder to see whether a discount was in the offing. The Broncos and Eagles were among those teams (both have GMs who like to investigate pretty much everything). The day clarified who was really in and who wasn’t.

Update: #Eagles and #Broncos were also among the teams that were in on the Christian McCaffrey trade before he was dealt to the 49ers, according to SI They only offered a 3rd or a 4th. Not nearly what San Francisco ended up paying We already know the #Bills/#Rams were on it too — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2022

McCaffrey ended up going to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for four total draft picks. He had eight carries for 38 yards, plus two catches for 24 yards in his 49ers debut.

AJ Brown: ‘Real Season Begins Now’

The Eagles enjoyed their bye week, like everyone else, by watching the Philadelphia Phillies advance to the World Series. Now it’s back to work for a grueling second half which has them playing games in 11 straight weeks. Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown set the tone on Monday when he tweeted out: “Real season begins now!”

Real season begins now! — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 24, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about how important it was for the team to not stop to smell themselves. He expected guys to use the bye to rest their bodies and catch on sleep. However, Sirianni sent his players away with homework assignments.

“There are always things to work on, right? Always things to work on. So, I actually think that we can be even more demanding and more crazy about, you know, what the standard is when you are 6-0,” Sirianni said. “I think being 6-0 is awesome, but I think you can put your foot on everybody and say, ‘You like this? This feel good?’ All right, then we got to keep going and really dive in even harder.”