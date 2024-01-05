Haason Reddick Careful with His Words After Loss to Cardinals

Coming into the last week of the Eagles’ season, much of the focus has been on Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown’s recent comments shooting down rumors of an ongoing feud between him and the coaching staff. On the defensive side of the ball, though, another Pro Bowler was asked if he had a bone to pick with the coaching staff as well.

Eagles Outside Linebacker Haason Reddick had 11 sacks coming into their Week 15 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s had 0 since. This also happened to be the week Matt Patricia showed up on the Eagles sideline. Head coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles’ brass made the decision to bring on the long-time Patriots’ defensive coordinator after letting the Bills and 49ers score 34 and 42 points in back-to-back contests. Something had to change.

Now, the birds are set to fly into Week 18, and the defense still has questions to answer. In the Week 17 loss to the Cardinals, the Eagles let their old defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon hang 35 points on them.

Reddick Dropped Back Into Coverage Against the Cards More Than He Had All Season

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP pointed out that “Reddick dropped back into coverage 7 times against Arizona, easily the most of the season.” A change in gameplan like this that limits a key measurable can be frustrating for veteran linebacker on a contract year, especially if it doesn’t result in winning.

On Thursday, January 4th, Reddick was asked how he felt about dropping back into coverage more, and he answered, “Man, right now, we’re just trying to get things done to win the game. I’m just doing what’s asked of me at the end of the day and trying to help the team win whatever way we can win. So if that’s what’s called…I’m going to go out there and do what’s required of me. And hopefully the plan works.”

Haason Reddick dropped back into coverage 7 times against Arizona, easily the most of the season He said he is doing what the team is asking of him to help them get a win: #Eagles pic.twitter.com/4WV4NBIGWQ — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 4, 2024

Haason Reddick on dropping into coverage: "Man, right now, we're just trying to get things done to win the game. I'm just doing what's asked of me at the end of the day and trying to help the team win whatever way we can win. So if that's what's called…I'm going to go out there… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 4, 2024

The reporter asking the question was certainly trying to get at the larger implications for Reddick because he followed up asking if Reddick felt Patricia’s changes to the defense maximized Reddick’s skillset. At this, via Zach Berman of PHLY, Reddick measured his words again, saying, “I think that would be a conversation for another time. There’s a lot of things, but like I said, I’m just trying to do what’s asked me of right now knowing what’s in front of us right now.”

Reddick on whether that maximizes his skillset: "I think that would be a conversation for another time. There's a lot of things, but like I said, I'm just trying to do what's asked me of right now knowing what's in front of us right now." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 4, 2024

Reddick Has One of Most Team Friendly Contract for an Elite OLB

When Reddick joined the Eagles in 2022, he signed a three year deal for $45 million according to Spotrac. This sounds like a lot, but after tallying 16 sacks in year one, Reddick looked like a steal. Reddick was second in the league in sacks, finishing just behind DE Nick Bosa, but Reddick had the highest total for linebackers.

Now, it must be said that T.J. Watt did have 22.5 sacks in 2021 and has 17 sacks this season. Still, other outside linebackers like Khalil Mack, Bradley Chubb, and Rashan Gary have gotten contracts that are paying out north of $20 million per year with less production. Reddick is the 12th highest paid outside linebacker in the league, but has production that suggests he’s top 5 at his positiion, conservatively.

Reddick has the right to be upset with his usage here, but he’s choosing the high road at 29 years old and up for an extension. There’s a potential out for the team going into the 2024, but with how Reddick has played the Eagles would be insane to consider it. GM Howie Roseman and company will likely pay a premium to keep one of the few bright spots of this defense in a green jersey for years to come.