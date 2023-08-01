Eagles’ Haason Reddick Sounds Off on $45 Million Contract

The $45 million contract that Haason Reddick inked seemed like a bargain when he first signed it in the 2022 offseason. One year into his three-year blockbuster deal and it looks downright criminal.

The Eagles might want to think about heading back to the negotiating table and upgrading what looks like a cheap contract now. Everyone knows the skilled pass rusher is severely underpaid, including Reddick himself.

“I mean, I ain’t gonna sit here and … like I said, y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on,” Reddick told reporters when asked if he was underpaid on August 1. “I’m just worried about being the best version of myself. And I’ll let everything else sort itself out, truly.”

Reddick, a first-round pick in 2017, had a coming-out party for his hometown team. The pride of Camden earned his first Pro Bowl selection during his debut year for the Philadelphia Eagles while knocking out quarterbacks on the regular. The NFL literally had to change the rules to account for his explosiveness off the edge. His 16 sacks were tied for second in the NFL, plus his six forced fumbles topped the league.

Haason Reddick ranks tied for 19th among edge rushers in average salary per year ($15m), via Spotrac. Here’s where his mind’s at when it comes to the financials following a 16-sack campaign: pic.twitter.com/vqDsi2qFkJ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 1, 2023

“Those types of things have a way of sorting themselves out,” Reddick said, referring to contracts. “So I’m just going to continue to come out, work, prepare myself. Continue to be a better version of Haason Reddick, continue to be a great teammate, go out here, work hard for the guys. And let those things sort themselves out as they should.”

Pro Bowler Remains Limited Participant at Practice

Reddick remained a limited participant at Tuesday’s practice as he recovers from groin soreness. The 28-year-old linebacker returned to the field for individual work on July 30 after missing the first two practices of camp. There is no timetable set for when he’ll be cleared for team drills, according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

“He has been getting better,” Sirianni told reporters. “We’re hoping he gets some reps out here today with some individual stuff. So, excited that he is going to do that, and we know how much he changes a game when he is in there.”

Haason Reddick could be ready to go after some groin soreness early in camp limited him. pic.twitter.com/z3Gkx4QAdl — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 1, 2023

Coming off a 16-sack campaign, it’s hard to believe that Reddick could hit another gear. His ability to wreck a game — ask Brock Purdy about that — cannot be overstated yet the one-time Pro Bowler who finished No. 4 in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting has set bigger goals for 2023.

“As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there’s still more levels for me to tap into,” Reddick told The Inquirer in June. “I’m extremely excited and looking to build on another great year. I want to continue to progress on what I did and what the team did last year.”

Avonte Maddox Provides Injury Update

The Eagles endured their fourth practice of camp on August 1 which put them in pads for the first time this summer. Receiver Deon Cain was missing in action due to an ankle injury, while cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) and defensive end Derek Barnett (knee) joined Reddick as limited participants. Maddox is still recovering from offseason toe surgery on his left foot. He’s slowly working his way back to 100% health.

“I’m getting there. It’s an everyday process, just working on it little by little,” Maddox said. “But I definitely feel better each and every day I come out here and you have those days where you’re stiff a little bit, but just keep working through it. I had a great off-season with the training staff. They took very good care of me, and I’m starting to feel better.”