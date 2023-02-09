Eagles’ Howie Roseman Sounds Off on ‘Worried’ Carson Wentz

The headline writers were having a feast on Thursday as they twisted Howie Roseman’s words to fit their narrative about Carson Wentz. The opinionated general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles had at long last done it. After almost two years of civility, Roseman had finally ripped Wentz.

Well, the truth is somewhere in the middle. Roseman did throw what could be interpreted as hardcore shade at Wentz while recalling the decision to draft Jalen Hurts in 2020. He told The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes that Hurts was supposed to be a security blanket in case of injury, but when things started going south it quickly became apparent that Wentz wasn’t the “right guy.”

The one-time franchise quarterback seemed afraid of the competition. He started looking over his shoulder. Here is a good snippet from Roseman’s conversation on the subject:

“The league is a competitive league. If you’re worried — if you have players that are worried about competition … ” he began, shaking his head. “Look. You have to be really good to start in this league. If you’re worried [that] we’re bringing in depth and talent, you’re probably not the right guy at that position.”

Roseman went on to cite examples of similar moves, like drafting Jordan Davis with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave entering contract years. Or the decision to select Cam Jurgens as Jason Kelce’s eventual successor.

The savvy front-office executive was also quick to bring up the fact the Eagles won Super Bowl LII behind backup quarterback Nick Foles, with a helpless Wentz sitting injured on the bench. All of those things — including reports of Wentz being jealous behind the scenes — guided Hurts’ ascension.

“Our job is to bring in as many good players as possible,” Roseman told Hayes. “If you’re not better than a guy that we drafted, how are you going to be better than the best players in the league?”

Commanders Looking to Cut Carson Wentz: Report

The Washington Commanders don’t appear interested in bringing Carson Wentz back for the 2023 season. General manager Martin Mayhew talked openly about possibly signing a veteran quarterback in free agency, a guy to help mentor rookie Sam Howell who appears to be the heir apparent there. Meanwhile, Wentz himself seemed to wish the franchise farewell in a blunt Instagram message.

Now there is a report that Washington may simply cut Wentz. Washington acquired the quarterback from Indianapolis last offseason in a complicated trade. Fortunately for them, there is a way to escape Wentz’s cap hit and move on. According to the Washington Times, the Commanders can save more than $26 million and “free up significant cap space” for a team projected to have only $7.3 million. Onward and upward.

Wentz Addressed Uncertain Washington Future

In addition to his Instagram message, Wentz offered some insight on his uncertain future in Washington as players were cleaning out their lockers in January. He told the Washington Times: “There’s a lot of unknown. A lot of unknown. That’s part of this business, part of the position that I play. … We’ll see what the heck God has in store next.”