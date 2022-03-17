Eagles Make Final Decision on Howie Roseman’s Future: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping Howie Roseman in the general manager’s chair for three more years. The 46-year-old front office executive will sign a contract extension through 2025, according to Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski.

Roseman had been in the final year of the post-Super Bowl deal he inked in 2018. He has been credited (and blamed) for controlling the war room and plotting the draft boards since 2010, aside from a one-year hiatus in 2015 when he conceded power to Chip Kelly.

Whatever your opinion, it’s hard to argue about his success in last year’s draft. First-rounder DeVonta Smith quickly turned into a reliable No. 1 receiver, while second-rounder Landon Dickerson proved to be a starting-caliber NFL guard. And the organization remains high on defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Zech McPhearson, and running back Kenneth Gainwell.

“So I think that there’s several reasons I have confidence in our football operations,” owner Jeffrey Lurie said in January 2021. First of all, it’s the people that he [Roseman] surrounds himself with. We’re only as good as the people we surround ourselves with. It’s easy to talk about the quarterback and the head coach and the GM, but honestly, we’re a product of those that surround us.

“But in terms of every level of the football operation, I am really confident of where we’re at and I don’t see any reason why we’re not going to return to preeminence with more mid-term and long-term decision-making.”

San Francisco Signs Hassan Ridgeway

The Eagles lost a defensive tackle on Wednesday. Hassan Ridgeway inked a one-year, $2.5 million contract with $1 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The 27-year-old served as a rotational tackle for three years in Philadelphia after playing his first three seasons in Indianapolis.

Hassan Ridgeway signing with the #49ers on a one-year, $2.5-million deal with $1 million fully guaranteed, per source. Experienced, versatile DT will be key piece of San Francisco rotation, has six years in league after stints with Colts and Eagles. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2022

He racked up two sacks and one forced fumble in 17 games during the 2021 camapaign. Ridgeway – a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2016 – has 80 career tackles along with 9.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits. The emergence of rookie Milton Williams down the stretch made Ridgeway expendable.

Eagles Receiving Calls on Andre Dillard, Nate Herbig

It’s always good to have a surplus of versatile, big-bodied offensive linemen with starting experience. Well, the Eagles have plenty of those players and two of them have been drawing interest around the league. According to Pro Football Network, teams have been calling Philly about the availability of Andre Dillard and Nate Herbig.

“Teams needing upgrades in the trenches have called the front office to gauge their interest in a potential trade,” Mike Kaye wrote. “Word around the league is that the Eagles have fielded calls on multiple offensive linemen, namely former first-round pick Andre Dillard and restricted free agent guard Nate Herbig.”

Word around the league is that OL-needy teams have reached out to the #Eagles about their packed depth chart. The two names that keep coming up: Andre Dillard and Nate Herbig. Here's more on Philly's OL trade interest:https://t.co/5QzABY8YkU — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 16, 2022

Dillard is under contract for two more years, but the team has to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on him by May 2. Meanwhile, Herbig intends to sign his restricted tender valued at $2.43 million. Both players were valuable backups and spot starters in 2021, a role that shouldn’t change much this season if the team keeps them. Dillard will sit behind Jordan Mailata at left tackle on the depth chart. Herbig will serve as a reserve swing guard behind Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo.