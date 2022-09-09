Eagles GM Reveals ‘Physical Freak” Everyone is Sleeping On

Jalen Hurts is going to have too many weapons to mention at his disposal this season. A.J. Brown. DeVonta Smith. Miles Sanders. Quez Watkins. And another guy that Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman believes everyone is sleeping on heading into Week 1.

“The guy that I think we’re all sleeping on, and it’s so funny because I was thinking about this last night and I was like, ‘I have to go talk to this guy today because of how excited I am for him this year’ is Dallas Goedert,” Roseman told SportsRadio 94WIP. “And I understand it. Everyone’s excited about A.J. I’m excited about A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in his second year and Jalen and our offensive line.

“But this guy (Goedert), man, this guy is another physical freak. This guy really can do everything you’re looking for from the tight end position, he’s really come into his own, his work ethic. I think he’s really one of the guys we haven’t talked about enough, about how good of a player he is and how good he is for our football team.”

Jalen Hurts goes 6/6 and caps off the drive with a 22-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert 💪 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/VizgvUCeQq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2022

Goedert signed a four-year, $57 million contract with $35 million guaranteed last November. It was a deal considered a bargain by many NFL cap experts. The Eagles locked up a 6-foot-5, 256-pound specimen who blocks as well (if not better) than he catches the ball in traffic. Goedert is coming off a career year in which he hauled in 56 balls for 830 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Roseman Admits Mistake in Drafting Jalen Reagor

The fact that Roseman was able to unload Jalen Reagor for a 2023 seventh-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder was amazing. The disappointing receiver has an underwhelming resume over his first 28 games: 64 catches for 695 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus a ton of costly drops and fumbles.

Somehow Roseman was able to sell the Minnesota Vikings on his potential. More importantly, the savvy front-office executive was man enough to admit that he made a mistake in drafting him 21st overall in 2020.

“It’s obvious, I’m not going to sit here and lie, we’d love to have that moment back,” Roseman told SportsRadio 94WIP. “I believe that all of these moments, they lead to where you’re getting. Like I feel like when we won a World Championship there were some mistakes made in that process, but they lead us to get to where we want to be. I can’t go back in time and change it, all I can do is to try and learn from it and get better.”

Hey lil bro keep your head up, big opportunity in the Minnesota https://t.co/YF4w6vA52P — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) August 31, 2022

Nick Sirianni Addresses Andre Dillard Injury

The Eagles placed backup left tackle Andre Dillard on injured reserve. He’s out for at least four weeks to start the year, with some pushing his return timeline to six weeks. Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed what happened and what went into the decision to move Dillard to IR.

“As far as him being out, we knew he would be out for a little bit,” Sirianni told reporters, “and we felt comfortable that he would at least be out for four weeks to put him on IR. I’m not going to put a timetable on him, but he went on IR because we didn’t expect him back.”

The #Eagles had plenty of chances to trade their former first-rounder Andre Dillard, both earlier this offseason and this week. They held onto him for the great depth he provides. Now, on the shelf to start the season. https://t.co/4jfdA42stt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

Sirianni also has an extra roster to fill on the 53-man roster with Dillard out. No rush there.

“Right now we don’t have to fill the roster spot right now,” Sirianni said. “We want to do what’s best for the team to fill it with the right person, right player.”