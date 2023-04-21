Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Finally Breaks Silence After Inking Historic Contract

Negotiations between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles were cordially tense at times as the two sides hammered out the parameters on a 5-year, $255 million contract extension. It never got contentious. Everyone wanted the best deal imaginable.

Everything worked out. The Eagles secured their franchise quarterback, with Hurts scoring the richest per-year contract in NFL history. Three days after the smoke had cleared, Howie Roseman addressed the media and assured the masses that the money wouldn’t change Hurts. The forward-thinking general manager also revealed the first thing Hurts told him after agreeing to terms.

“The money is not going to affect him,” Roseman told reporters on April 20. “My first conversation with him after he signed that contract, he was just telling me how determined he was, and I know how hard he’s working in the off-season. I know how much football matters to him. I know how much improving at football matters to him. I know how much he wants to be coached.

“I know how important it is to try to deliver a championship to this city. Obviously, all of us are disappointed we fell short this year. I don’t have any doubt in my mind that giving Jalen this contract will not change the person that Jalen is. No doubt.”

Jalen Hurts’ record five-year, $255 million contract extension with the #Eagles is also notable for another reason: Negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn, it is believed to be the largest deal completed by a female agent in sports history. 💰 💰 💰 https://t.co/Uj3VRCizgL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

Nicole Lynn Reacts to Bank-Breaking Contract

Nicole Lynn sent Hurts a “Hail Mary” Instagram message back in 2020 with hopes to land him as a client. Her thoughtful plea worked and now the two are forever linked in history, to the tune of $51 million per year. Lynn, who serves as President of Football Operations at Klutch Sports, was the first black woman to represent an NFL draft pick. Completion of the Hurts’ deal only puts her in even rarer air.

Nicole Lynn sent Jalen Hurts a "hail mary" Instagram DM after his college career ended: "Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link." Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M). Shoot your shot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1ZrOxeO7oE — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 17, 2023

Lynn had been asking to rent a Brinks truck since January after firing off a playful Twitter message. She finally found one and didn’t hesitate to let everyone know about it.

Hurts — a guy who never gets too high or too low — hasn’t yet commented on his new-found wealth but chances are he’s buried in film or racking weights at the gym. The dual-threat quarterback is a tireless worker who was unwilling to talk contract immediately following the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

“The only thing I care about is winning, and ultimately winning a championship,” Hurts told reporters on February 14. “There will be a day when that conversation could be had. But today isn’t that day.”

Hurts Undergoes Minor Ankle Surgery

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Hurts underwent surgery on his right ankle earlier this offseason. The procedure was considered a minor one and took place in February with no complications. He has already returned to his normal workout routine.

Jalen Hurts had surgery on his ankle in February to remove "hardware" that had been inserted in 2018 after suffering a high-ankle-sprain while at Alabama, per ESPN. The procedure was considered minor and he returned to his usual offseason workout routines shortly after. pic.twitter.com/V2fLqMWa2Z — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 18, 2023

Here is more information on the surgery, per McManus:

The procedure was to remove “hardware” that had been inserted in the ankle after Hurts suffered a high ankle sprain while playing for the University of Alabama in an October 2018 game against Tennessee, sources said. Hurts was sidelined for nearly a month before returning to play in November of that season.

Hurts isn’t expected to miss any offseason workouts or be limited at training camp in any way. Good news for the $255 million man.