NFL Agents Fire Harsh Accusation at Eagles: ‘He Lied to Me’

And the award for the least trustworthy general manager in football goes to … Howie Roseman. That’s right, the fearless front-office leader of the Philadelphia Eagles cannot be trusted, according to The Athletic’s fourth annual agent survey.

The subscription-based website “provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues” and one of the questions posed to them was which general manager they trusted the least. The answer? You guessed it. And here is why they cringe when Roseman calls their phones:

10. Among GMs or front-office leaders, whom do you trust the least?

Eagles GM Howie Roseman (four votes) • “I don’t trust what comes out of his mouth because he lied to me.” • “I don’t think he’s very transparent. He kind of tells you what you think you want to hear. He does the same thing with the players.”

This marks the second straight year that Roseman has won the poll. His trustworthiness score actually improved from 12 months ago: Roseman received 7 votes in 2021, compared to 4 votes in 2022. “Dishonest” was one word used to describe him, with an anonymous source saying: “Howie will do what Howie needs to do. I say that with tremendous reverence, but I don’t trust him.”

Nick Sirianni Details Relationship with Roseman

There has been a lot of discussion in recent years about Roseman’s role in football decisions, specifically in voicing input over game-day activations and play-calling decisions. His involvement came to a head back in September when it sounded like he might be sitting in the meeting rooms and advising on game plans.

It’s my understanding Howie Roseman is not in the coaches meetings when they are devising the game plan. The coaches come up with their game plans and then they share it with Howie so that he can provide the coaches with the players they need on the roster that week. — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 15, 2022

That was later rebuffed as erroneous. And head coach Nick Sirianni has since gone on record to explain his relationship with Roseman.

“Sure, we talk about everything. We’ll talk through everything on every situation,” Sirianni told reporters on October 26. “That’s what’s special about this building. That’s what’s great about Howie [Roseman]. We talk through everything. That’s schedules, that’s everything.

“That’s stuff on the football end and stuff on the front office end. We’ll talk through everything, watch things together. I’m in meetings most of the time, but we find time together to watch things together and go through it.”

Eagles Host Ex-Cowboy Blake Jarwin for Tryout

The Eagles hosted former Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a tryout on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Field Yates. It’s not the first time that Philadelphia has been interested in the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder. They tried to poach him off the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2017, but Dallas blocked the move by signing him to the active roster.

I’m old enough to remember the Eagles tried to poach Blake Jarwin from the #Cowboys practice squad in 2017 — he was signed to Dallas’ active roster to block the move. Jarwin was released in 2021 due to a major hip procedure that threatened his career. https://t.co/WkvU7tfdm6 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 27, 2022

Five years later, Jarwin is a free agent coming off a rare hip surgery that put his career in jeopardy. He was first placed on injured reserve by the Cowboys earlier this year, then released outright on March 11, 2022. Jarwin was once thought to be the heir apparent to Jason Witten until Dalton Schultz slid into that role. He has 70 career receptions for 780 yards and 8 touchdowns over 5 professional seasons.