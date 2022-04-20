Eagles GM Howie Roseman Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Trade

The blockbuster trade that shook up the 2022 NFL draft happened more than two weeks ago, yet it remains a talking point on Philly sports talk radio. The main takeaway being that the Philadelphia Eagles pulled one over on the New Orleans Saints. They can add two impact players in the first round this year, then come back locked and loaded in 2023.

Quarterback questions aside, it was a savvy move from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. He addressed the decision-making process behind the trade during a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday (April 20) where he painted it as a “win-win situation” for both franchises. The Saints are trying to make a Super Bowl run in 2022, whereas the Eagles are still building for the future.

“We were kind of looking at this year and next year and the number of picks we had in this year’s draft, trying to kind of balance it a little bit for a variety of factors,” Roseman told reporters. “When you look at having first-round picks and the fifth-year option, having that many guys on a fifth-year option. Also, kind of balancing, just scouting all the players in this draft and next year’s draft and having more options and more flexibility at all positions.

“Kind of getting a head start and looking at next year’s draft, too, and seeing that it’s strong as well as this year’s draft, so we thought it made sense; obviously, from a New Orleans’ standpoint we looked back and there hadn’t really been a team that had moved back that far for a first-round pick so it made sense them, too, so hopefully a win-win situation.”

Explaining the 5th-Year Player Option Conundrum

Roseman was referring to the fact that every player selected in the first round automatically gets a fifth-year option added to his contract. It’s a blessing and a curse, depending on the draft pick. If the player performs up to or exceeds expectations, you have a stud under team control for five years instead of the standard four attached to rookie contracts.

However, that fifth year is “fully guaranteed once picked up” and non-negotiable, plus it must be exercised at the end of the player’s third year in the league. So, it can be a gamble on a player who underperforms. For example, the Eagles exercised a fifth-year option on Derek Barnett in 2020 and paid him roughly $10 million per year. He posted only 7.5 sacks over the next two seasons.

Per Jimmy Kempski: Eagles are "unlikely" to exercise 5th year option of LT Andre Dillard ahead of the May 2 deadline. There is still interest from multiple teams in acquiring Dillard. This likely could spell the end of Dillard as an Eagle during this offseason.#FlyEaglesFly — Kelly Green Hour (@KellyGreenHour) April 17, 2022

Philadelphia is currently facing a tough decision on what to do about Andre Dillard. The deadline for exercising his fifth-year option is May 2. There are several reports out there claiming the Eagles are “unlikely” to exercise it on Dillard.

Dillard Working Out Like Crazy This Offseason

Dillard appears to be putting the work in this offseason. The left tackle looked chiseled and jacked in a recent Instagram while pumping weights, captioning the photo with: “Shaped by fire.”

Roseman vouched for Dillard’s fitness and attitude when he met with reporters back on March 2. He seemed to be hinting at the Eagles retaining the third-year player who went 22nd overall in the 2019 draft.

“It’s hard to find offensive linemen who can move and who can bend,” Roseman said of Dillard. “The amazing thing is Andre is working out every day right now. I’m not allowed to really talk to him about anything, but you can see, he looks great. Upper body, lower body, he’s really determined. He wants to play.”