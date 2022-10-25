Eagles GM Howie Roseman ‘Making Calls’ on Deadline Trade: Report

Are the Philadelphia Eagles poised to make a bold move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 1? Probably not a bold one, but there is chatter about them targeting a veteran running back. It’s the only position that kind of makes sense.

General manager Howie Roseman recently told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer he intends to “start making calls all around the NFL” to see what’s out there. Glazer, not Roseman, mentioned that running back could be on the Eagles’ shopping list. Outside of that, they don’t need anything.

Glazer said: “I talked to Howie Roseman about this. He said he’s definitely going to start making calls all around the NFL but, really, what is there? They’re really a solid team. They’ve got great depth. Maybe to add a running back to the mix … I could see them doing that. But not like some big, bold move. I just don’t see what’s out there for them at this point because their roster is so strong already.”

Are the 49ers a Super Bowl contender with CMC? Do the Bills need OBJ? Are the Vikings contenders or pretenders?@JayGlazer answers your NFL Week 7 questions in this #AskGlazer pic.twitter.com/wCILJBFpcX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2022

Roseman might be relying on a bit of nostalgia if he traded for a running back. Remember, the Eagles pulled off a deadline deal for Jay Ajayi in 2017 in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Ajayi rushed for 184 yards in three postseason games, including 57 clutch yards in Super Bowl LII.

Browns Listening to Offers for Kareem Hunt

One potential trade target is Kareen Hunt who reportedly requested a trade back in August. Hunt is seeking a contract extension despite being the clear-cut backup to Nick Chubb in Cleveland. The two sides butted heads during training camp, then decided to stick it out.

#Browns are listening to offers on RB Kareem Hunt, per a league source. @TheOBR — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 24, 2022

But as the 2-5 Browns continue to fall out of playoff contention, it appears as if a trade is imminent. Hunt is an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has 66 carries for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground, plus 15 receptions for 87 yards and 1 score through the air.

Another interesting name to keep an eye on is David Montgomery of the Chicago Bears. Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski thinks Montgomery could be had for a fifth-round pick. His presence would provide the Eagles “a power complement to Miles Sanders who can help close games in the fourth quarter.”

Eagles Remain Confident in Miles Sanders

The decision to trade for a running back would be insurance policy against injury, not an indictment on Miles Sanders. The fourth-year player is enjoying a career year — 485 rushing yards, with 4 touchdowns — while displaying a new-found nasty streak.

“I was going to bring Miles [Sanders] up today. Miles has been tremendous through this first six weeks,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen told reporters. “Averaging 4.6 yards a carry. He’s running hard. He’s got great vision.”

🎥 Every key rushing play from Miles Sanders' career day vs. Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/a4B5tJ1MSj — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) October 3, 2022

More importantly, Sanders has been protecting the football. He has zero fumbles through six games, which had been a big-time issue for him in 2021.

“The biggest thing, too, besides that and his speed and his power and all those things that he has, the ball security is huge,” Steichen said. “We’ve had no fumbles this year, knock on wood. And we’ve only had two turnovers … Hats off to Miles. What he’s done so far has been tremendous.”