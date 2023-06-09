NFL Rumors: Eagles Should ‘Make Move’ for Raiders Pro Bowler

Head coach Nick Sirianni was quick to gush about Quez Watkins the other day when asked to single out a star from OTAs. Then, as if the two had coordinated it, quarterback Jalen Hurts showed love for Watkins a few hours later. The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be high on the fourth-year receiver out of Southern Miss.

Everyone knows that heavy praise in early June doesn’t guarantee anything. Skeptics will say it’s a ploy to raise Watkins’ trade value. Whatever the case, there is enough doubt about the man fighting to be the starting slot receiver to stir up the rumor mill.

One name recently thrown into the fire was one-time Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow who might be on the outs in Las Vegas. Trade speculation has run rampant after the Raiders seemingly drafted his replacement (Tre Tucker) in the third round and signed Jakobi Meyers in free agency. His contract would be a big one to get off the books, too.

Update on the Hunter Renfrow trade situation, via The Athletic. Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, and third-round rookie Tre Tucker all fit best in the slot. Davante Adams also lined up in slot on 30% of his snaps last year. pic.twitter.com/EtHp249xbB — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) June 9, 2023

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed recently reported that the Raiders haven’t received any trade offers for Renfrow. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen. The Eagles would be an intriguing team to make a move for the 27-year-old slot receiver, according to Chase Senior of Chat Sports.

“If the Eagles want to upgrade at that wide receiver three position Renfrow could be an option,” Senior said. “He’s not the biggest dude in the world. He’s not the fastest guy in the National Football League at the wide receiver position. But he is a great route-runner. He is a technician with his footwork, and he’s very crafty with his ability to get open.”

Quez Watkins vs. Olamide Zaccheaus: Starting Slot WR

The starting slot receiver spot is one of the biggest battles expected at Eagles training camp. It could turn into an all-out war between Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus. Watkins is the incumbent starter who has been earning kudos so far this spring, while Zaccheaus continues to learn the playbook after inking a one-year contract. The whole receivers room is going to be very competitive, according to Sirianni.

“I think we have a really phenomenal room led by A.J. [Brown] and DeVonta [Smith], who have had great springs,” Sirianni said. “I’m excited about Quez [Watkins], I’m excited about OZ [Olamide Zaccheaus]. I’m just excited. Britain Covey has taken another step. We have some young guys in the fold that I really like.”

Jalen Hurts on Quez Watkins: "Quez has been doing a really good job. He's been playing a number of different positions, and he's been doing a really good job at them. Quez is a guy that I came in with, I worked out with him before we both got drafted here." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 9, 2023

Hurts threw his hat in Watkins’ ring in the fight for WR3. They broke into the NFL together in 2020.

“We tore it up on the scout team our rookie year and I have all the trust in him,” Hurts said. “He’s hungry. And he’s used everything as fuel and I’m glad he’s taking that approach. I’m excited to see the show that he puts on this year.”

Eagles End OTAs, Report Back on July 24

The Eagles held their final practice of OTAs on June 8 as they go into hibernation for six weeks. It was an indoor session at the bubble due to air-quality concerns stemming from the Canadian wildfires. They’ll return to the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia the week of July 24 for the start of training camp.