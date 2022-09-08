Injury Reports: Eagles Getting Healthy, Lions Suffer Setback Heading Into Opener

Just three days before their season opener, the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions issued their injury reports after Thursday’s practices, and things seem to favor the Eagles. The two teams meet on Sunday, September 11, at 1:00 p.m. in Detroit to kick off their seasons.

The only Eagle to miss the entire practice was Andre Dillard, who’s already on the injured reserve. Backup nickel cornerback Josiah Scott was limited with a hamstring injury, while Derek Barnett (ribs), Javon Hargrave (toe), and Miles Sanders (hamstring) were able to be full participants.

Sanders told the media he’s good to go one day after Jason Kelce did the same. Hargrave made a similar pronouncement earlier today, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

While the Eagles are holding one roster spot open, every active player was on the practice field today. It’s always good to go into a season at nearly peak health, and that’s a luxury the Lions won’t have.

Lions Battered on Offensive Line

Meanwhile, the Lions are already without starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai. The former Eagle is on injured reserve with a back injury, according to ESPN. Now, starting center Frank Ragnow went from a limited participant to a non-participant with a groin injury.

The Lions’ injury report also lists right guard Tommy Kraemer as a non-participant for the second day in a row with a back injury, and he was slotted in on the depth chart to take Vaitai’s spot.

The Lions were considering moving Ragnow to guard and starting Evan Brown at center, according to Pro Football Talk. That won’t be an option if Ragnow can’t go.

That leaves a lot of possible combinations, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell told Justin Rogers of the Detroit News that he’s undecided as to what they’ll do.

“If I’m being honest, it’s up in the air right now,” Campbell said. “I don’t think I’m swayed one way or another. I think we’re going to give it a go with a few different guys and what feels right is where we’ll go.”

That’s sure to be music to the ears of a talented group of pass rushers for the Eagles, as they could be going against a depleted bunch that hasn’t had many opportunities to build chemistry side-by-side.

Lions Defense Banged Up

Things are less dire on the defensive side of the ball for the Lions, but they’re still dealing with some injuries. Starting linebacker Chris Board was a full participant today with a knee injury, along with backup defensive lineman John Cominsky (illness).

But several other backups were limited. Linbacker Julian Okwara is managing a hamstring injury, while safety Ifeatu Melifonwu does the same. Both were limited in practice. Backup defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike was unable to participate with a back injury.

That could impact the Lions defensive rotations and force the starters to play more snaps, assuming the starters stay healthy on Sunday. If the Lions deal with any injuries on the defensive side of the ball during the game, their depth could be challenged.