Eagles Starter Hits COVID-19 List, 8 Injured Players Miss Practice

The Philadelphia Eagles might be adhering to the “no-hat rule” on Sunday without several key starters. Eight players missed practice on Thursday, including promising young left tackle Jordan Mailata. They also had four guys listed as limited participants.

Mailata, who replaced Jason Peters, suffered a concussion in Week 16 after Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith drilled him on what appeared to be an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. The Eagles sent tape of the play to the league office to review but no fine or suspension has been announced. Meanwhile, Mailata remains in the concussion protocol and may miss Sunday’s game.

In addition, starting safety Jalen Mills was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team didn’t announce whether Mills tested positive for the novel coronavirus or if he been in close contact with someone who did. He had originally been listed simply with an undisclosed illness. Either way, the veteran leader looks doubtful to play on Sunday.

Six other impact players showed up on Thursday’s injury report with various ailments, including Derek Barnett (calf), Shaun Bradley (neck), Fletcher Cox (neck), Dallas Goedert (calf), DeSean Jackson (ankle), Richard Rodgers (ankle).

Eagles Players Not Trying to Lose Season Finale

Contrary to popular opinion, the Eagles don’t intend on intentionally tanking or losing Sunday night’s season finale against the Washington Football Team. Draft order be damned. These guys want to go out on a “high note.”

“Win, every week,” rookie Jalen Reagor said. “Nothing has changed just because you say we don’t have nothing to play for. We have to go out on the right note. Nothing has changed. Same attitude regardless of who plays.”

Darius Slay pounds home Jim Schwartz's "no-hat rule." He doesn't want to see guys wearing championship hats on his home field. "We're going out to mess up dreams." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 30, 2020

Reagor’s teammates have championed the same motto all week, emphasizing that they don’t want to see Washington players dancing on their home turf wearing NFC East champion hats.

“We know what’s on the line,” cornerback Darius Slay said. “We don’t want anybody celebrating on our field wearing hats and T-shirts and stuff like that. We’re looking forward to going out and to mess up some dreams.”

That, and many players are fighting for jobs in 2021 and need to put out good tape for end-of-year evaluations.

“You know we’re going out there to win,” defensive end Brandon Graham said. “Nobody did say, ‘Ah, they let them win because they want to get that spot.’ Nah, it’s ‘BG looked bad when he out there looking bad on film.’ So, you want to go out there with that mindset every time to go win.”

Doug Pederson Praises Resiliency, No Quit

Head coach Doug Pederson started the season by imparting a motto: “We are stronger together.” The 2020 Eagles have largely stuck to it — through thick and through thin, for better and for worse — despite the year spiraling out of control.

The team has lost six of their last seven games while falling out of playoff contention at 4-10-1. These are the times that try football player’s souls. Luckily, Pederson has seen improvement and fight throughout all the losing.

“Quite honestly, there has not been any quit in this team,” Pederson said. “You watch them play, they’re going to play hard for four quarters, and it doesn’t matter who’s out there. To me, those have been bright spots and things that I’ve been probably the most proud of with this team and how they really stuck together through a lot of adversity.”

