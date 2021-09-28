Eagles Lose 2 Starters, Grim Update on Isaac Seumalo

The Philadelphia Eagles will be down two more key starters this week. The team announced that left guard Isaac Seumalo has a Lisfranc injury that will require season-ending surgery. And safety K’Von Wallace suffered a separated shoulder and he’ll hit injured reserve.

The update on Seumalo is not exactly shocking — remember, Jason Kelce hinted at grim news after the game — but it still stings hard for an offensive line already decimated by injuries. The Eagles are down to just three of their projected starters coming out of training camp.

Right guard Brandon Brooks remains on injured reserve with a pectoral strain, with an eight-week timetable for a return. Left tackle Jordan Mailata has a knee sprain and the Eagles are “playing it by ear.” Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard filled in at those spots in Week 3, respectively. Both were mixed results. Marcus Epps stepped in for Wallace.

Not what you needed or wanted to hear but … OG Isaac Seumalo has a season-ending Lisfranc injury and will go on Injured Reserve List. S K'Von Wallace has a separated shoulder and will go on IR. #FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) September 28, 2021

This is the NFL, as Kelce pointed out, and there is no use sitting and crying over what you can’t control. Injuries are part of the game. Deal with it.

“It’s the business, that’s the sport, especially offensive line,” Kelce told reporters. “It’s a physical position, guys’ bodies are falling all over the place. What do they say? The injury rate in the NFL is 100%. It is what it is.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Cowboys Poke Fun at ‘Beat Dallas’

Cowboys players took the high road when Nick Sirianni showed up wearing a “Beat Dallas” shirt last week. They didn’t really care about his wardrobe selection, although the implication was they would use it as bulletin board material. Then Dallas came out and stomped the Eagles 41-21 on Monday Night Football.

Following the game, the Cowboys’ official Twitter account had fun with it. Dallas posted its own interpretation of the now infamous shirt worn by Sirianni.

“They’re definitely probably our biggest rival since I’ve been here, probably the team I don’t like the most,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said prior to Week 3, via the Star-Telgram. “Philly week is always fun.”

No Excuses, Every Team Has Young Players

Jalen Hurts stood at the podium and took all the blame for the embarrassing loss. It was a mature thing to do for the 23-year-old quarterback but it didn’t solve the problem. The Eagles need to play better, up and down the roster, all over field. And chalking it up to being a young football team isn’t the answer.

“There is no excuses to come in here and say we got young players, everybody has young players,” tight end Zach Ertz told reporters. “Everybody has inexperience at some positions but we got players that are good football players so we got to hold the standard for ourselves each and every time we step on the practice field. Each and every time we step onto the game field, that we expect to win the football game and that’s the standard we have to set for ourselves.”