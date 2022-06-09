Eagles Starter Sounds Off on Uncertain Future: ‘I’m No Stranger’

Rehabbing starter Isaac Seumalo has been getting the first-team reps at right guard during OTAs. The job appears to be his to lose heading into training camp assuming his foot is fully healed from Lisfranc surgery.

The 28-year-old underwent two surgeries to repair the fracture – one in October to “put the metal in” when the injury happened, another in February to take the screws out – and has been moving well on the practice field. The harder part for Seumalo has been adjusting to playing next to Lane Johnson on the right side of the Philadelphia Eagles’ vaunted offensive line. He was the starting left guard prior to injuring his foot last season.

“Switching from one guard to the next is different, technicalities and weight position and all this kind of specific O-line stuff,” Seumalo told reporters. “But it’s been going really well. Being out there, especially with [Jason] Kelce and Lane [Johnson], still getting to play next to them, is truly a blessing. I’m excited about it.”

But Seumalo isn’t out of the woods yet. He has a few more hurdles to clear before team doctors declare him 100% healthy again. He’s listening to what they tell him and adhering to their timeline, although the 303-pounder has his own deadline. Seumalo is going to push himself to be ready for training camp on July 26.

“I’m not really planning on taking any breaks [over] these next six or seven weeks,” Seumalo said. “I want to be as good if not better than what I was before. That’s always been my goal since October. My goal is to be ready by training camp.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Ready to Compete, Nothing Promised

Seumalo has started 43 out of a possible 64 games during his six seasons in Philly. He’s been a vital cog along one of the most dominant offensive lines in football, a guy who team captain Jason Kelce got emotional talking about following his 2021 injury. Still, Seumalo knows nothing is promised. He and everyone else on the roster is replaceable.

“Every year you’re competing,” Seumalo said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a 12-year All-Pro or a first-year rookie, you gotta come in with that mindset that they’re always going to bring in somebody to compete for your job, that’s just what it is. I’m no stranger to that but I think when I’m healthy, I think that the film says a lot, that I can play at a really high level, and I still feel that way especially with the way the foot is feeling. I definitely feel when I’m good and ready to go that I’ll be out there.”

Isaac Seumalo says he's "ahead of schedule" from Lisfranc surgery. He had a second surgery, but that is standard procedure for that kind of injury, needed a second screw put into place. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 8, 2022

Unless he isn’t on the roster. There has been chatter of the Eagles possibly releasing Seumalo to save $5.65 million. Remember, the former third-round pick is a set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

“I can’t talk about that, any sort of those conversations,” Seumalo said when asked about his future in Philly. “I’ll tell you one thing, out there on the field, I’m going to go ball out as soon as I can. Coach Stout [Jeff Stoutland] always talks about hungry dogs run faster and I’ve been as hungry as they come the past six or seven months.”

Times are changing – my kids convinced me to get on Twitter. Tough loss. Just finished exit meetings with the offensive line. So proud of the effort and preparation they put in this year. Hungry Dogs Run Faster #HDRF — Jeff Stoutland (@CoachStoutland) January 17, 2022

High Praise for New Starter Landon Dickerson

The reason Seumalo is switching positions is due to a stellar rookie year from Landon Dickerson. The former Alabama standout was a revelation at left guard in 2021 after injuries forced some musical chairs along the O-line. Seumalo watched the whole thing unfold from the sideline, with no animosity or jealousy.

“I’ll tell you what, Landon balled out last year,” Seumalo said. “[He] got thrown in there, which unfortunately has happened a lot across the league for offensive lines, weathered the storm, ended up playing really well at the end, and he and Jordan [Mailata] have such a tight bond, relationship.”

Top 10 @Eagles contracts 2022 DT Hargrave $17,802,000

T L Johnson $15,763,000

DT Cox $14,000,000

CB Slay $9,731,000

DE Graham $9,413,000

C Kelce $8,045,000

G Seumalo $7,668,000

WR A.J. Brown $5,680,894

K Elliott $5,086,000

WR Smith $4,577,589 Dead Cap Total $52,034,804 per OTC — David (@PHLEagleNews) June 8, 2022

The Dickerson-Mailata “bromance” has been an offseason topic of conversation. It’s a real thing. The Eagles’ front office has compared that duo to being the left side version of Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson. If Seumalo wants to win a starting job, he’ll have to do it on the right side.

“Me, personally, I kind of embrace challenges anyway,” Seumalo said. “They play so well next to each other. I love playing next to Jordan [Mailata], that’s been great but I feel … I’ve played next to Lane, too. They’re both, two of the best at what they do.”