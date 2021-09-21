Eagles Steal ‘Little Richie’ From Buffalo Bills, Add Veteran TE

The Philadelphia Eagles added rookie guard Jack Anderson to the 53-man roster on Tuesday (Sept. 21). They swiped the 2021 seventh-rounder off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. The move gives them offensive line depth with Brandon Brooks out.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder started 38 games at right guard in three seasons at Texas Tech. Anderson was a medical redshirt in 2019 after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, one that snapped a 26-consecutive start streak. He forego his last year of eligibility to declare for the 2021 NFL draft. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline described Anderson as a “power gap blocker who can play multiple positions on the interior of the offensive line.” His versatility is key.

Anderson enjoyed a stellar preseason in Buffalo where he graded out as their best rookie (via Pro Football Focus). It wasn’t quite enough to crack the roster and now he’ll head to Philadelphia. Anderson landed on the Bills’ list of protected practice squad players for the first two games. He earned the nickname “Little Richie” for his similarity (physical appearance and style of play) to veteran NFL guard Richie Incognito.

“I’ve heard that a bunch throughout the process: ‘Little Richie,’” Anderson said, via Buffalo News. “He’s a guy I really look up to. We have the same agent, so I’m friends with him. Talk to him every once in a while, I FaceTimed with him a few weeks ago. I think that’s a good comparison, and I’m just so happy to be a Bill.”

The #Bills met w/ Texas Tech OG/C Jack Anderson (@JackAnderson56) at The Senior Bowl. The Bills love his positional flexibility. He has plenty of Pass Pro experience on his resume. His wide frame & physicality help him create displacement on Down Blocks or Inside Zone concepts. pic.twitter.com/3JQHjN05qf — Erik Turner (@ErikJTurner) February 24, 2021

Brandon Graham Updates Status After Injury

Brandon Graham may be done for the year but the veteran pass rusher has decided to stick around the locker room. Graham plans to cheer on his Eagles’ teammates from the sideline while continuing to bring his trademark energy. The Pro Bowl defensive end spoke to 6abc’s Jamie Apody on Tuesday (Sept. 21) during a charity event. Graham was on crutches.

“I’m going to do the best I can to lead from the sideline,” Graham told 6abc. “I just want to be able to let them boys know I’m still here. I’m going to handle it the best way I can. It’s all disappointment but at the end of the day it’s not the end of the world. I want to make sure we do this thing right because we still got a chance to do this.”

This is so great to see. Mr. Class Act, @brandongraham55, on crutches, a boot protecting his ruptured Achilles, doing his best to stay positive because he says "we got a chance to still do this" #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles @Eagles pic.twitter.com/3uxA4R2gBV — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) September 20, 2021

Eagles Sign Richard Rodgers, Protect Four Players

The Eagles announced they had signed veteran tight end Richard Rodgers to the practice squad on Tuesday (Sept. 12). To make room, the team released rookie center Harry Crider. Rodgers gives them an insurance policy in case Zach Ertz isn’t cleared from COVID-19 testing in time for Week 3.

Philadelphia also protected four practice squad players: CB Craig James, G Sua Opeta, S Elijah Riley, DT Marvin Wilson. That means veteran running back Jordan Howard remains unprotected for a second straight week. The Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday (Sept. 27).