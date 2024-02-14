Eagles Projected to Trade Up in 1st Round, Draft Senior Bowl Standout

If longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce chooses to retire, former Oregon Ducks starter Jackson Powers-Johnson could be the ideal replacement.

It’s a realistic possibly for the Eagles, although they may have to trade up just a bit, as Powers-Johnson is projected to be selected in the middle of the first round. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has them doing just that in his new three-round mock draft.

In Round 1, he has the Eagles swapping first-round picks with the Seattle Seahawks to move from No. 22 to No. 16 overall. With the 16th overall pick, Reuter has Philadelphia drafting Powers-Johnson.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Powers-Johnson is entering the draft after three seasons at Oregon, where he played in 36 games for the Ducks. Kelce has yet to make a decision on retirement, but if the veteran center chooses to hang it up, JPJ is one of the most promising and versatile offensive linemen available in Round 1.

JPJ Wowed in Limited Opportunities at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl features some of the nation’s best prospects about to enter the NFL draft. There are three days of practice, leading up to an All-Star game of sorts. Powers-Johnson won rep after rep during his practice drills, showing equal prowess at both center and guard.

“I cannot say enough say impressive @oregonfootball OL Jackson Powers-Johnson has been,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote on X on January 31. “Dominating at center and guard. Wins consistently with power … Not sure he’s lost a 1-on-1 rep all week.”

“He’s a stud. He is a 320-pound, 21 year-old that shined at the Senior Bowl and can play all three IOL positions,” analyst James Rapien said about JPJ.

Jackson-Powers didn’t play in the Senior Bowl itself, though. He tweaked his hamstring during a mid-week practice and wisely elected to sit for the game. Still, he showed enough promise to impress nearly every analyst in attendance.

More JPJ, who had a heck of a day one, including at guard RG rep = staying inside-out with patience vs the stutter C rep = eating the push-pull, anchor and finish pic.twitter.com/8xkurcxnDc — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 30, 2024

As a senior at Oregon, Powers-Johnson played 497 pass block snaps and only allowed a lone QB hurry, according to PFF. In 758 pass rush snaps over his last three seasons, Powers-Johnson hasn’t given up any sacks, allowing just a QB hit and 3 hurries.

He also showed versatility on the line, playing 430 snaps at right guard and 27 snaps at left guard at Oregon.

Eagles Would Be Getting ‘Physical, Passionate’ Player If They Drafted Center Jackson Powers-Johnson

JPJ admitted to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy that he had a nagging injury heading into the practices, but said he wanted to show scouts and everyone else in attendance what he can do. “No team is drafting me off my 40 time,” he told Nagy.

Powers-Johnson’s injury doesn’t appear to be a serious one, though.

“I strained my hamstring before getting out here doing (NFL) combine stuff,” Powers-Johnson explained, via Oregon Live. “I was debating with my agency to not come in the first place … I was going to come anyway. It was just a hamstring; I’m an O-line guy. During 1-on-1′s I got overextended and I reaggravated it so I shut it down.”

In addition to his versatility, strength and agility, JPJ says he has some intangibles Eagles fans are sure to appreciate.

“I’m a physical guy, passionate guy,” Powers-Jonson told Oregon Live. “You can see it through my play.”

If Kelce chooses retirement, don’t be surprised if Eagles GM Howie Roseman moves up from No. 22 overall to nab his next center of the future.