Eagles Lose Newest Backup for Year: ‘All-Purpose’ TE Steps Up

The Philadelphia Eagles placed reserve tight end Jaeden Graham on injured reserve. The move means the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is out for the year after only a week on the team. It also opens up a roster spot.

The writing was on the wall for Graham in recent days. He had been expected to compete for a spot behind starter Dallas Goedert, then the Eagles activated Richard Rodgers from the PUP list. Depth has been an issue at the tight end spot this summer, especially with rookie Grant Calcaterra sidelined with a hamstring injury. Tyree Jackson remains on the PUP list, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jack Stoll, and Noah Togiai fighting for jobs.

Graham was originally signed in 2018 as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in 32 games over two seasons while making 12 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown. He was a key contributor on the Falcons’ special teams units.

Stoll Taking Advantage of His Opportunity

Stoll is entering his second season in Philly after a surprisingly large role in 2021. The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska saw 545 total snaps, including 331 on offense, and made the most of every single one. Stoll came in and did his job, mainly as a big-bodied blocker in the run game. It was a role he relished.

“Trust me, I’d rather win every single game than go out there and have a catch every single game,” Stoll told reporters. “So as long as we keep winning ball games, to be honest, I couldn’t care less.”

Stoll was a very occasional pass-catcher, finishing with four receptions for 22 yards in 16 games. Would he like to see more targets? Sure. In fact, the 24-year-old spent the offseason working hard on his route running.

“I think last year I knew my niche was going to be blocking, and that was how I was going to make the team so that was my emphasis,” Stoll said. “And, kind of as the year went on, I realized I could develop into being able to catch the ball a little bit more. And, really, that’s what I focused on this offseason and in OTAs. I was developing a little more fast switch coming out of breaks and really becoming an all-purpose tight end is really the goal at the end of the day.”

Dick Vermeil Receives Gold Jacket in Canton

Dick Vermeil is officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The legendary Eagles coach received his Gold Jacket during a ceremony in Canton, Ohio on August 5.

The next day, Vermeil rode through town in the Repository Grand Parade. He will deliver his acceptance speech on Saturday as the final inductee of the Class of 2022.

“There will be tears,” Vermeil told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “These are happy tears, tears of joy. It’s the highest honor for me. I don’t know what heaven is like, but I think I’m living in it right now.”