Super Bowl Champion Ranked ‘Worst Contract’ on Eagles Roster

Everyone knows how dire the Philadelphia Eagles’ salary-cap situation by now. The team has $3.5 million in cap space for 2021 (via OverTheCap), although they should get an additional $8.5 million whenever Zach Ertz is shown the door. The financials aren’t great but they are somewhat manageable.

Philadelphia has $49 million tied up in dead money, highlighted by the $33.8 million check it owes one-time franchise quarterback Carson Wentz. Yikes. Pro Football Focus recently ranked the best and worst contracts for all 32 NFL teams and their choice for the Eagles might surprise you. It should be noted that they took Wentz out of the running since he is now (mostly) on the books for the Indianapolis Colts.

Nick Sirianni keeps bringing up Jake Elliott as one of the most competitive guys on the roster. He is a really lethal ping pong player. "Don't play him," says the head coach. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 4, 2021

The winner for the worst contract? Super Bowl champion kicker Jake Elliott, a guy new head coach Nick Sirianni called the most competitive player on the roster. Elliott inked a five-year deal worth an estimated $21.8 million in 2019 with $10.45 million guaranteed.

That’s a lot of loot for a kicker who went 14-for-19 on field goals last year en route to a 40.5 kicking grade. Here is what Pro Football Focus wrote about Elliott:

Among the extensive list of issues plaguing the Eagles’ 2020 campaign, Elliott going 14-for-19 on field goals en route to a 40.5 kicking grade — good for 32nd out of 34 qualifying placekickers — was certainly not helpful. Philadelphia is cutting contracts left and right this offseason but would lose cap space via an Elliott release, so he’ll have an opportunity to earn the organization’s trust once more.

"What's his name missed a field goal…" 😂 Brandon Graham talks about how things could have taken a turn for the worse and possibly trolled Jake Elliott? pic.twitter.com/zcUFMiCpYa — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 10, 2019

The best contract was awarded to new safety Anthony Harris who signed a one-year deal worth $4 million. Harris was one of the highest-rated safeties in football in 2018 and 2019.

Former Eagles WR Transitioning to TE

It seems like tight end is becoming the new “it” position in the NFL. Several Eagles players are attempting to make the transition to tight end like former college wideout Hakeem Butler and former college quarterback Tyree Jackson. Meanwhile, Tim Tebow’s move to tight end has garnered national attention down in Jacksonville.

Interesting that #Eagles are using 6-3, 211-pound Jordan Matthews in the slot. Almost like a tiny tight end flexing out with that reach. — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) July 29, 2014

Enter Jordan Matthews. Philadelphia’s former second-round pick told the “Talking with TD” podcast that he is switching positions. Matthews has already added 15 pounds to his frame — up to 230 from 215 — while eating six meals per day. Tight end is his last shot at keeping his NFL dreams alive.

“The phone lines weren’t ringing at wide receiver,” Matthews said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “So it’s like if you can’t give me a way there, I’ve got to make a way. Once I hit that 235 [pound] mark, we’re going to try our best just to get some workouts and I’m going down that path.”

New Cheerleaders Revealed for 2021 Season

The Eagles welcomed 11 new members to their cheerleading squad for the 2021 season, plus 21 returning veteran pom-pom wavers. Forty-eight contestants made it to the final round of tryouts after a three-month audition period that spanned across 24 states, plus Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, and Canada. They will make their debut on the field during the home opener on Sept. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field.

“We are thrilled to announce our squad for the 2021 season,” said Barbara Zaun, Eagles Director of Entertainment Teams (via the team’s website). “As ambassadors for the organization, the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders embrace meaningful engagement with our fans and have a strong connection with the community. This year’s newly selected cheerleaders will have an integral role in welcoming our extraordinary fans back to Lincoln Financial Field.”