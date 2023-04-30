NFL Reporter Sounds Off on Eagles Top Draft Pick: ‘Big D***’

The newest player set to wear a midnight green jersey is already going viral for something he didn’t do. NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon slipped up when she was detailing Jalen Carter and why teams were so enamored with his physical traits. She mistakenly (maybe?) credited him for being well endowed.

That’s right. Condon was live on-air talking about the 6-foot-3, 314-pounder edge rusher from Georgia when the words “big d***” leaked out. The soundbite lit the internet on fire, with everyone sharing it on social media and chuckling out loud about it. It was the perfect way to kick off Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Condon said: “What we’re hearing is Jalen Carter, the D-tackle from Georgia, just won a national championship with the Bulldogs, big d***, big guy.”

The Eagles sent the 10th overall pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the No. 9 pick which they promptly used on Carter. Then, later in the first round, the Eagles selected Nolan Smith at No. 30. Smith and Carter were college teammates last season for Georgia’s national championship team.

Both players had been rumored to be high on Philadelphia’s wish list heading into the draft. Now they will share a locker room to begin their professional careers.

“It’s very cool. Me and Nolan had a great connection at Georgia,” Carter told reporters, “and I plan on bringing that to the Philadelphia Eagles and having a great connection out here and balling out.

Smith added: “I’d say it was amazing for me just because not only one of my favorite [teammates], not only one of my most athletic teammates here, man, we have a lot of boys, a lot of Georgia Philly Dawgs, and it’s going to be great.”

Eagles Excited to Add D’Andre Swift to RB Room

The idea of adding D’Andre Swift to the running backs room came together relatively quickly after the Detroit Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said he wasn’t “actively looking to upgrade” the position but the opportunity was there so the franchise pounced.

They surrendered a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder (No. 219) this year in exchange for Swift and Detroit’s seventh-round pick (No. 249), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“When this came about, we just felt really good about the player, we felt really good about the person,” Roseman told reporters, “and it adds another tremendous player and person to our locker room. We feel like we really know who he is as a person, have a lot of connections with him.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni doubled down on Roseman’s comments, adding that he first noticed Swift’s speed when the Eagles and Lions battled last year in Week 1.

“We really are happy with our running back room. This was just another great piece to add,” Sirianni said. “But you can definitely see his ability to make people miss in space, and you saw that against our defense last year. He had some unbelievable runs against us last year, where you look at each other like man, that guy is hard to tackle.”

Eagles Add 8 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The Eagles kept working to improve the roster immediately after the clock stopped on the 2023 NFL draft. They added eight undrafted rookie free agents, highlighted by Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks. The 6-foot-2, 188-pounder was outstanding last season for the Crimson Tide and allowed zero touchdowns on 233 coverage snaps.

Philadelphia also signed offensive tackle Trevor Reid (Louisville), receiver Joseph Ngata (Clemson), punter Ty Zentner (Kansas State), tight end Brady Russell (Colorado), cornerback Mekhi Garner (LSU), receiver Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma), and linebacker Ben VanSumeren (Michigan State).