Eagles Update Jalen Hurts’ Ankle, Possibly Benching Jalen Reagor

Jalen Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury and his status for Week 13 is in jeopardy, according to Nick Sirianni. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach promised to have more information later in the week. For now, Hurts is considered day to day.

Hurts revealed he was nursing a sore ankle during his post-game press conference, but the dual-threat quarterback wouldn’t say when or how it happened. It looked like Boston Scott stepped on the ankle early in the fourth quarter on the slow motion replay.

Sirianni glossed over the severity of the ailment when he met with reporters on Monday. If Hurts can’t go, the starting job would be turned over to Gardner Minshew.

“I hate to keep saying this to you guys, but he’s sore right now,” Sirianni said. “Going to have more information for you on Wednesday. Not putting any time restrictions on him or anything like that. Again, we’ll see how he’s doing as the week goes. But, yeah, he was sore yesterday.”

When pressed about Hurts possibly missing this week’s game, Sirianni preached positivity.

“I’m hopeful,” Sirianni said. “Jalen is hopeful that he’ll play.”

Jack Driscoll Out for Rest of Season

Starting right guard Jack Driscoll is done for the year. He suffered a high ankle sprain versus New York and Nate Herbig replaced him on the offensive line. Driscoll is weighing his options on whether to have surgery.

Either way, the second-year player was placed on injured reserve and cannot return since this marks his second stint on IR. Sirianni didn’t want to divulge the new starter at right guard for Week 13, although the smart money would be on Herbig.

“I feel good about the depth we have right now with Sua [Opeta] and with Nate [Herbig], and even with some of the guys on the practice squad,” Sirianni said. “I am confident in those guys stepping in and being able to make plays.”

That’s assuming Jason Kelce is good to go. The All-Pro center hurt his knee on Sunday and gutted it out. There was no update on his status moving forward except for Sirianni saying Kelce was “sore.” Herbig is the backup center right now.

Two more injury updates for Philly: RB Jordan Howard (knee) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) are “trending in the right direction” while RG Brandon Brooks (pec strain) won’t be back until after the bye – at the earliest.

No Thoughts of Benching Jalen Reagor

Many fans were calling for the Eagles to bench Jalen Reagor after his two costly drops in the final two minutes. Maybe just for one game so he can get his mind right. Don’t expect that to happen anytime soon.

Sirianni likes what Reagor brings to the table as the starting receiver opposite DeVonta Smith. He thinks the second-year burner gives the Eagles the best chance to win.

“I have not thought about that [benching him] and not thought through that because I don’t think that’s in the best interest of the team,” Sirianni said, “because I think Jalen Reagor gives us the best chance to win.”