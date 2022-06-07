Nick Sirianni Reveals What Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Worked On in California

Everyone knows Jalen Hurts took a trip out to California this offseason to train with quarterback coaches and footwork specialists to improve his game. However, details have been scant about whom or what the Philadelphia Eagles starter actually worked on out there.

Well, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spilled the beans during an interview with ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. He wouldn’t divulge which trainers the 23-year-old saw — Tom House was one rumored name — but Sirianni did reveal that Hurts spent a lot of time drilling fundamentals. More specifically, Hurts worked on setting his feet to improve his accuracy and trajectory on deep throws. All his coaches have been preaching better mechanics and fundamentals.

“He’s really worked his fundamentals, that’s what he went out there to do and we talk about fundamentals all the time,” Sirianni told Paolantonio. “And he went out there to work on his fundamentals, getting his feet right, getting his release right. Fundamentals is our lifeline here as players and coaches, to get better fundamentally means you’re going to take your game to the next level.

“Obviously, with all positions, it’s important, like the way the receivers place their foot coming out of the break, the way Jalen sets his feet to throw to the left or to the right. So everything we can do to get our team better, individually, and we’ll do it collectively, is big and that was big for Jalen. So I’m noticing a big difference.”

Hurts Showing Quick Feet, Better Timing

The Eagles have only been on the field for a handful of OTA practices, but Hurts’ offseason work is already apparent. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has been impressed with the quarterback’s improved footwork during 7-on-7 drills.

“Yeah, you can see right now obviously his feet,” Steichen said. “We’re working on his feet right now, the drop, the quickness of it, the timing, and it’s starting to show. Every year just like any player, you’re a young player and you’re trying to get better every single year, every single day and that’s what he’s been doing, and it’s been really good to see.”

AJ Brown told Jalen Hurts to overthrow him on a route today. The ball hit him in stride: "I told him anything you do, just overthrow me. I'm going to clear him late, and that's what I did and he overthrew me … we're really heading in the right direction." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 3, 2022

Sirianni mentioned that the idea to send Hurts out to California was a group decision. Hurts wanted to do it, and he worked together with Sirianni, Steichen and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to make it happen.

“That was something that he was interested in doing and something that we were interested in doing,” Sirianni said. “So, it was a group effort like a lot of the things that we do here. When we game plan, it’s a group effort. This was a group effort. So, it was fun to organize that together and to be able to work to get him out to southern California to throw.”

Reps and Reps and Reps: Building Chemistry

Now Hurts’ attention turns to stacking days and recording reps with his revamped receiving corps, one featuring best friend A.J. Brown and former college teammate DeVonta Smith. That process started last week during abbreviated OTAs, aka summer passing camps — and Hurts loves putting in the work.

“It’s just been a conversation, getting on the same page. Reps and reps and reps,” Hurts said. “I think it’s been good for us to be out here doing some competitive drills and I think that will help us in the end.”