Eagles Leader Calls Out Philadelphia Fans

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has set high standards for this year’s team, and he’s not afraid to call out himself and his teammates if those standards aren’t met. That goes for Eagles fans, too, but this week Hurts was calling them out for a good reason after the Birds’ 24-8 win on the road against Washington.

“I want to give a special shout out to the Eagles fans, everybody who came out to FedEx Field,” Hurts said in his post-game press conference. “That definitely felt like a home game, just how loud it was in there, how much green and black was in the stadium. It was very impressive and it was a sight to see, so we’ve got to keep riding like that, keep going.”

“It felt like a home game” -Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/8DWlLMLefD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 25, 2022

Numerous videos posted on Twitter showed that the crowd was full of Eagles green, as Philadelphia fans have turned the Commanders’ home stadium into Lincoln Financial Field South the last few years.

Nick Sirianni on @SportsRadioWIP “FedEx Field felt like a home game.”Great job #Eagles fans! pic.twitter.com/AaKUMWDoEB — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) September 26, 2022

Hurts gave the Philadelphia fans plenty to cheer about, completing 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Hurts also ran nine times for 20 yards. But he still said his standard hasn’t been met, in particular because the offense fizzled in the second half, failing to score points after the break.

“We just have to execute,” Hurts said. “I think there are a handful of plays in the second half, where, it can go the whole entire other way if we just hit it. If I, you know, if we connect on the throw to A.J., it’s a whole different feeling in the second half. If we get Dallas a ball, if we handle a certain pressure a certain way, and those are all things that we can control, and that was my message to the team.”

Eagles Fans Get Positive Attention From Out of Town Media

Philadelphia fans have a certain reputation amongst the national and non-local media, often bearing the brunt of takedown pieces about rowdy and unruly behavior. But in the wake of their showing at FedEx Field, Birds fans are actually getting some positive praise from the Washington Post.

Sports radio host Glen Macnow of WIP shared an excerpt from the Post that described the Eagles fans’ takeover.

In the Washington Post. Great work, Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/RGGJSiHiVS — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) September 26, 2022

In fact, it was Washington fans who were out of line after the game, with one Commanders fan throwing a beer at Hurts as he exited the field. Hurts also wasn’t the only Eagle to appreciate the support on the road, as safety Marcus Epps took to Twitter to shout out Birds fans.

Felt like a home game today, Best fans in the world!! #FlyEaglesFly — Marcus Epps (@MEpps_6) September 25, 2022

Epps finished with four tackles in the win.

Jalen Hurts Refuses to Take the Bait on Carson Wentz

After a week full of questions on former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts had one more opportunity to address it after a dominating win. He declined, quickly pivoting off a question about Wentz to talk about the Eagles mindset.

“I just think it’s very good for us to come in here week three and get another win, regardless of the opponent,” Hurts said. “It’s a faceless opponent to me, and we came out here, we were able to get away with a win. We didn’t play to our standard, and that’s kind of the biggest takeaway I have from this game. Same with the last two weeks. So we’re grateful for the win, but I’m not satisfied.”